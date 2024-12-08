Actor Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar tie the knot at Guruvayur temple

Guruvayur: The wedding of actor Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar took place in Guruvayur today (Dec 8) morning. The ceremony was an intimate affair attended by close friends and relatives, including actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi.

Kalidas Jayaram, well-known to Malayalis since his childhood, is the eldest son of actors Jayaram and Parvathy. His career began as a child artist in notable Malayalam films like 'Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal' and 'Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum'. Today, Kalidas is part of not just Malayalam cinema but also other regional and national films. Photos and videos from the pre-wedding festivities had already gone viral on social media, adding to the buzz surrounding the occasion.

Tarini Kalingarayar, when she was Kalidas’s bride-to-be, drew attention after their relationship announcement. She hails from a prominent Kalingarayar Zamindar family in Chennai and works as a model. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Tarini had a challenging childhood, with her mother being her unwavering pillar of support.

Tarini's early education took place at Bhavans Rajaji Vidyashram School in Chennai. She later pursued a degree in Visual Communication from MOP Vaishnav College, where she developed an interest in modeling. At the age of sixteen, she began her journey in the modeling industry while also learning filmmaking along the way.

