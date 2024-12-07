Entertainment

Wife of Indian Cricketer Rivals Bollywood Actresses

Beautiful Wives of Indian Cricketers

Many Indian cricketers have stunningly beautiful wives. Today, we'll tell you about Stuart Binny's wife, who looks no less than a Bollywood actress.

Binny's Wife, Mayanti

Stuart Binny's wife, Mayanti Langer, is the daughter of Lieutenant Colonel Sanjiv Langer, who served in the United Nations.

Childhood Spent in America

Mayanti Langer is strikingly beautiful. She holds a BA Honors degree from Hindu College, Delhi University. She spent most of her childhood in the US.

Roger Binny's Daughter-in-Law

Mayanti's father-in-law, Stuart Binny's father, is Roger Binny, the President of BCCI. Stuart Binny made his international debut in 2014 under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Met on the Cricket Field

Mayanti Langer and Stuart Binny met during a cricket match where he was playing in the IPL and she was anchoring.

Active on Instagram

Mayanti is very active on Instagram with over 700,000 followers. She regularly shares photos and videos.

Passionate About Travel

Stuart Binny's wife loves to travel and often shares pictures on social media. Fans shower her with love.

