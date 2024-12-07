Entertainment
Many Indian cricketers have stunningly beautiful wives. Today, we'll tell you about Stuart Binny's wife, who looks no less than a Bollywood actress.
Stuart Binny's wife, Mayanti Langer, is the daughter of Lieutenant Colonel Sanjiv Langer, who served in the United Nations.
Mayanti Langer is strikingly beautiful. She holds a BA Honors degree from Hindu College, Delhi University. She spent most of her childhood in the US.
Mayanti's father-in-law, Stuart Binny's father, is Roger Binny, the President of BCCI. Stuart Binny made his international debut in 2014 under MS Dhoni's captaincy.
Mayanti Langer and Stuart Binny met during a cricket match where he was playing in the IPL and she was anchoring.
Mayanti is very active on Instagram with over 700,000 followers. She regularly shares photos and videos.
Stuart Binny's wife loves to travel and often shares pictures on social media. Fans shower her with love.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Hina Khan: Celebs overcoming health struggles
5 morning habits Samantha swears by for positive change
Amrita Singh to Jaya Prada: What are these 80s actresses doing now
Stree 2 to Brahmayugam-6 Must-Watch Horror Movies on OTT in 2024