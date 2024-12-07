'That beautiful side will disappear': When Sanjay Dutt met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan before stardom

From winning the Miss World crown in 1994 to leaving an indelible mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood, Aishwarya’s journey is one of unparalleled accomplishments.

Renowned for her timeless beauty and remarkable talent, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has cemented her place as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses. From winning the Miss World crown in 1994 to leaving an indelible mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood, Aishwarya’s journey is one of unparalleled accomplishments. Often regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world, her elegance and charisma continue to captivate fans globally.

A memorable first meeting with Sanjay Dutt

Before entering the world of cinema, Aishwarya was a leading model in India. During a 1993 magazine photoshoot, she met Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt for the first time. Enchanted by her beauty, Sanjay recalled being instantly struck by her presence after seeing her in a Pepsi advertisement. "Who's that beautiful woman!" he remembered exclaiming. His sisters, Priya and Namrata Dutt, were equally in awe of her charm and had the chance to meet her during that period.

Sanjay's advice: Beauty and innocence vs. Bollywood's realities

During their interaction, Sanjay expressed concern over Aishwarya's entry into Bollywood. He warned her about the industry's challenges and its impact on one’s persona. He explained how the glamour world could strip away the innocence she exuded. "The moment you enter this industry, it starts changing you. That beautiful innocence is lost as you toughen up to handle the competition," he cautioned. Acknowledging the competitiveness, Sanjay shared how the desire to succeed often leads to a relentless struggle, with success attracting attention and failure resulting in isolation. "When you're doing well, everyone is around, but when you're not, you'll find yourself alone. It's a harsh reality," he noted.

Aishwarya's selective approach to film debut

Despite receiving offers from the film industry, Aishwarya was selective in choosing her projects. One such opportunity was Raja Hindustani alongside Aamir Khan, which she turned down. Instead, she chose to debut in Mani Ratnam's critically acclaimed Iruvar in 1997. The same year, she ventured into Hindi cinema with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, opposite Bobby Deol.

