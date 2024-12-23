Ace Indian shuttler ties the knot with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur; FIRST pictures OUT [PHOTO]

Ace Indian badminton player PV Sindhu recently tied the knot with her fiancé, Venkata Datta Sai, in a beautiful wedding ceremony held in Udaipur. The couple, dressed in traditional attire, exchanged vows in the presence of close family members

Ace Indian shuttler ties the knot with Venkatta Datta Sai in Udaipur; FIRST pictures OUT [PHOTO] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu tied the knot with her fiancé, Venkata Datta Sai, on Sunday in Udaipur. The couple, dressed in traditional wedding attire, exchanged vows in the presence of their close family members and loved ones. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Culture and Tourism Minister of Jodhpur, was also in attendance at the joyous occasion and shared the first picture of the wedding on his X (formerly Twitter) handle. Sindhu and Datta, an Executive Director at Posidex Technologies based in Hyderabad, had gotten engaged just a day before the wedding.

In his post, Shekhawat expressed his pleasure at attending the wedding ceremony of the Olympic badminton champion PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur the previous evening. He also conveyed his best wishes and blessings to the couple for their new life ahead.

The celebrations are set to continue as the couple plans to host a reception in Sindhu's hometown, Hyderabad, on December 24. Prior to the wedding, there was a Sangeet on December 20, followed by Haldi, Pellikuthuru, and Mehendi ceremonies the next day.

Sindhu's father shared that the two families are well-acquainted with each other, but the wedding plans were finalized within a month. The couple chose this date, as Sindhu will be occupied with training and competitions starting early next year.

Recently, Sindhu made headlines by ending her two-year drought at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the finals of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow. In a match lasting 47 minutes, Sindhu won in straight games, 21-14, 21-16.

This victory marked Sindhu's first BWF World Tour title since her win at the Singapore Open in July 2022, which was a BWF Super 500 tournament. In comparison, the Syed Modi India International was a BWF Super 300 tournament. Over the past two years, she reached the finals at the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters but did not clinch the title.

