TV actor Abhinav Shukla slammed the NDRF, fire dept, and police for not saving Yuvraj Mehta, who died after his car fell into a drain in Greater Noida. Shukla shared a video demanding the resignation of the departments involved in the failed rescue.

Abhinav Shukla Criticises Authorities

Popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla criticised the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire department, police department and other authorities for not being able to save a 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta, who passed away after his car plunged into a drain in Greater Noida. In a post on X, Abhinav Shukla shared a video in which he demanded the resignation of all departments that failed to save the man from the drain. "This case of Yuvraj Mehta, in which a young boy was driving a car at night and he collided with a wall of a construction site and fell into the water and after that he called for rescue on the phone and the fire department, police department, and NDRF. All reached, cranes came, ropes came, but nobody went into the water to save him. He stood on his car for 2 hours and kept saying, please save me, save me and all these departments whose job is to rescue and search and to save people were just standing there, doing nothing. And who tried, a Flipkart delivery guy, he tied a rope to himself and tried to save that boy, but for 2 hours, this whole dance, after doing around, nobody could save that kid. I think all the departments should resign immediately ASAP," said Abhinav Shukla. While sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Shame NDRF, Shame Fire Dept, Shame on authorities, you couldn't save a young kid! I wonder why your departments even exist if you could not do a basic job for which you train your entire life with taxpayers' money! Bravo that Flip-cart Delivery guy who tried!" Shame NDRF , Shame Fire Dept , Shame on authorities , you couldn’t save a young kid ! I wonder why your departments even exist if you could not do a basic job for which you train your entire life with tax payers money ! Bravo that Flip-cart Delivery guy who tried ! @PMOIndia… pic.twitter.com/DUBmfw2ymJ — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) January 19, 2026

Details of the Accident

The accident, which occurred on the night of January 16-17 under the jurisdiction of Knowledge Park Police Station, involved a car plunging into a drain at the Sector 150 intersection, resulting in the death of 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta. The post-mortem report revealed the cause of death as "asphyxia due to antemortem drowning followed by cardiac arrest."

Government Takes Action, Forms SIT

Following the death of a 27-year-old man in Greater Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday removed M Lokesh, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Noida and Managing Director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC). This comes after the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to probe the Greater Noida car accident.

The SIT, under the leadership of the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Meerut Zone, comprises the Divisional Commissioner, Meerut, and the Chief Engineer, PWD. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), it has been tasked to submit its report to the CM within five days. (ANI)