Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aashram star Tridha Choudhury reveals her wedding plans; Here's what we know

    Tridha Choudhury, known for her role in "Aashram," revealed her plans to return to Kolkata, shared Diwali traditions, and announced her private relationship and upcoming gurdwara wedding in a recent interview with Calcutta Times. She expressed her love for Kolkata's simplicity, discussed her Diwali preparations, and mentioned her upcoming role as a journalist in a Bengali web series

    Aashram star Tridha Choudhury reveals her wedding plans; Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    In a recent interview with Calcutta Times, Tridha Choudhury, well-known for her role in "Aashram," shared some exciting news about her personal life and her upcoming Diwali celebrations. Despite making Mumbai her current home, her heart still belongs to Kolkata, and she discussed her plans to return to the city, her Diwali traditions, and a significant announcement that has left her fans thrilled.

    Tridha Choudhury expressed her enthusiasm for the festival of Dhanteras, which she celebrates religiously. She believes that buying gold, silver, and diamonds on this auspicious day brings luck and signifies wealth and prosperity. Additionally, she mentioned that she performs Lakshmi Puja at home on this day and plans to invest in a solitaire this year.

    Furthermore, Tridha revealed her plans to be in Kolkata for Bhai Phonta, a special occasion when she will celebrate with her cousins. She excitedly mentioned her love for the mutton kosha cooked by her grandmother and her anticipation of the celebration.

    While discussing her Diwali plans, Tridha mentioned that she has already begun decorating her house for the festival and has started distributing gifts. She expressed her fondness for Diwali and how it's one of her favorite festivals.

    Tridha Choudhury will be in Delhi to celebrate Diwali and plans to wear a heavily embroidered sharara, which was a thoughtful gift from a special someone.

    The interview also took an unexpected turn as Tridha disclosed details about her relationship. She revealed that she is in a relationship with someone from the industry, and they both prefer to keep their relationship private. Tridha shared that they are in a happy space and have plans to get married in a gurdwara next year.

    ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati's candid card game stirs social media frenzy; Read more

    Tridha Choudhury, despite her love for traveling and exploring the world, emphasized that there's no place quite like Kolkata. She spoke of the city's warmth and its unparalleled cuisine, highlighting the strong connections people develop in Kolkata.

    Regarding her professional life, Tridha mentioned that she has received numerous project offers in Bengali cinema. Still, due to prior commitments, she hasn't been able to accept any of them. However, she excitedly shared that she would soon be portraying the character of a journalist in an upcoming Bengali web series and will begin dubbing for it in the near future.

     

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan EP 3 promo OUT: Karan Johar lets the 'Liger' out in a room with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 4:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajinikanth 73rd birthday special: Superstar film 'Sivaji The Boss' to re-release for fans; report RBA

    Rajinikanth 73rd birthday special: Superstar film 'Sivaji The Boss' to re-release for fans; report

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Kartik Aaryan celebrates Virat Kohli's century with sweet surprise ATG

    ICC Cricket World Cup: Kartik Aaryan celebrates Virat Kohli's century with sweet surprise

    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on viral Deepfake Video circulating on her; Here's what she said ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on viral Deepfake Video circulating on her; Here's what she said

    KH 234: Dulquer Salmaan joins Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan pan-Indian film rkn

    KH 234: Dulquer Salmaan joins Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan pan-Indian film

    The Railway Men' Trailer OUT: R Madhavan, Babil Khan, lead gripping tale of 'Bhopal Gas Tragedy' heroes SHG

    'The Railway Men' Trailer OUT: R Madhavan, Babil Khan lead gripping tale of 'Bhopal Gas Tragedy' heroes

    Recent Stories

    Black Coffee to Jeera Water: 7 drinks to boost weight loss journey AJR EAI

    Black Coffee to Jeera Water: 7 drinks to boost weight loss journey

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023 Apple iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 20400 Check details gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Apple iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 20,400? Check details

    Rashmika Mandanna to Scarlett Johansson, celebs who were victims of Deepfake RKK

    Rashmika Mandanna to Scarlett Johansson, celebs who were victims of Deepfake

    Rajinikanth 73rd birthday special: Superstar film 'Sivaji The Boss' to re-release for fans; report RBA

    Rajinikanth 73rd birthday special: Superstar film 'Sivaji The Boss' to re-release for fans; report

    Revealed How a 70-year-old Uber driver earned Rs 23 lakh in a year by cancelling rides snt

    Revealed: How a 70-year-old Uber driver earned Rs 23 lakh in a year by cancelling rides

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon