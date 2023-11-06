Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati's candid card game stirs social media frenzy; Read more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 3:12 PM IST

    A recent viral photo captured two prominent actors from the Telugu cinema industry, Mahesh Babu and Daggubati Venkatesh, engaged in a game of cards at a gathering. The images quickly gained popularity on the internet.

    In the photographs, Mahesh Babu was seen wearing an orange sweatshirt, while Venkatesh sported an all-black outfit and dark shades. Both actors appeared to be in good spirits, thoroughly enjoying the moment.

    The pictures revealed Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh engaged in what appeared to be a poker game, complete with money on the table. This viral photo sparked discussions and debates among fans, especially those of Mahesh Babu, as the actor is known for maintaining a reserved image in real life and not typically participating in such activities.

    It is speculated that the event took place at the residence of a well-known industrialist, coinciding with the opening of a Club House. The source of the leaked picture remains unknown.

    Daggubati Venkatesh, a prominent figure in the Telugu film industry, has continued to feature in films since the late 1980s, spanning various genres. His recent work, including the Anil Ravipudi film "F3: Fun and Frustration," received acclaim. He is also set to appear in the action-thriller "Saindhav," directed by Sailesh Kolanu, with a release date around the Sankranti festival, potentially clashing with Mahesh Babu's "Guntur Kaaram."

    Mahesh Babu's upcoming projects include the Trivikram Srinivas film "Guntur Kaaram," marking his third collaboration with the director. He recently released a promo for the song "Dum Masala" from the movie, scheduled to be released on November 7, 2023. "Guntur Kaaram" stars Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary as the leading ladies and is also set for a Sankranti release next year. Additionally, Mahesh Babu will feature in the highly anticipated SS Rajamouli film, tentatively titled "SSMB29."

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 3:12 PM IST
