Actor Rahul Roy slammed trolls speculating about his financial condition, clarifying he is not 'abandoned' and is well cared for by his sister. He stated his simple lifestyle is a personal choice and his social media work is not for financial help.

Actor Rahul Roy has issued a strongly worded clarification on social media, addressing the recent online trolling and speculation about his financial condition, reportedly linked to ongoing legal matters. The actor, best known for his role in 'Aashiqui', took to his Instagram handle and dismissed claims that he is financially struggling or "abandoned."

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Rahul Roy hits back at trolling over financial condition

"I'm safe and I'm well taken care by my sister @harimaapriyanka and brother-in-law @romeersen, I live at my sister's place. We have a lovely house in Madh, And i'm deeply loved by her which makes me the luckiest brother in the world," the actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy) Addressing his critics, Roy emphasised that he has access to all necessities, including food, clothing, and transportation. "I have clothes, I have shoes, I have food, I have car, I'm not a abandoned person on road, the way fake videos are coming out is not true, my sister Hari maa and my brother in law Romeer sen have provided me with everything please do not disturb their sanity, they are the only thing that is left to me, my problem is I like to stay, wear simple and easy things which is my personal choice, i don't take bodyguard that's my personal choice, if I sometimes travel by auto it's easy and quick it's my personal choice," he continued.

Clarifies stance on viral reels and work choices

The actor clarified further, "I did those reels with simplicity not with clever thoughts, it was work and not any financial help to me. I always think work is work that's my personal choice my decisions are my choice and I waited for good work enough for long but it doesn't come, I cannot sit and waste myself."

Rahul Roy urged his fans not to believe claims circulating on the internet, further asking them to always check on reliable sources. Roy, who shot to fame with the 1990 blockbuster 'Aashiqui', became a talking point after a series of reels featuring him alongside a content creator went viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy) In an earlier Instagram post, the actor suggested that his current work, including social media collaborations, is tied to his need to manage financial obligations. (ANI)