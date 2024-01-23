Aarya Antim Vaar trailer: Susmita Sen's thrilling saga teases gripping final chapter, to release on THIS date

The makers of Sushmita Sen's upcoming series 'Aarya' released the trailer for the third season. The third part is titled 'Antim Vaar' and it prepares to behold Sushmita's character in all her splendor with weapons blazing in. The season will be available on Disney+ Hotstar on February 9.

The trailer

The trailer begins with Sushmita Sen putting a gun on herself as if she intends to kill. The video shows the final incidents and how her children are cursing her. She is seen overcoming all odds to defend her children. The video also features Sikandar Kher, who plays Daulat protecting her and helping her understand who she is. The trailer is full of action and drama.

Also read: 'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone share BTS wrap-up video, Ranveer Singh joins celebration

About 'Aarya Antim Vaar'

'Aarya Antim Vaar' is created and co-directed by the ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine India. The show boasts a talented ensemble cast including Sushmita Sen, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishw.