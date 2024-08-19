Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aamir Khan wants to QUIT films? Bollywood star gets emotional on Rhea Chakraborty's talk show (WATCH)

    Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan got emotional while talking about grief on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, 'Chapter 2'. The episode will stream from August 23. While interacting with Rhea, Aamir can be seen spilling his heart out on a variety of topics, from his popularity to discussing films in depth.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 3:18 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Aamir Khan appears to be at a point in his life when he does not wish to participate actively in the film industry. On Sunday, actress Rhea Chakraborty released a preview for the forthcoming episode of her podcast 'Chapter 2'. In the ad, Aamir Khan has an honest talk with Rhea. While interacting with Rhea, Aamir can be seen spilling his heart out on a variety of topics, from his celebrity to cinema analysis.

    Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, 'Chapter 2', will next feature actor Aamir Khan. The teaser for the forthcoming episode was published on August 19. Aamir fell down on the couch while discussing his loss. They also discussed the 'Lagaan' actor's popularity and motherhood, among other topics.

    Following Sushmita Sen, Aamir Khan will reveal his genuine personality on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast. In the video broadcast on Monday, Aamir provides fascinating insights into his own progress and motivation. He becomes emotional when discussing sorrow and life. Aside from that, he dubs Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan the most attractive actors in Bollywood. He also said that others make fun of the outfits he wears. 

    The promo opens with Rhea complimenting the superstar on his amazing looks. Aamir Khan says, "Hrithik is handsome, Salman is handsome, Shah Rukh is really handsome but me..." Rhea quips in and says, "You are also handsome. I think the whole country will agree with me for once (pun intended)."

    In the clip, Aamir also revealed that he wanted to disassociate himself from films. "Mujhe filmo se hatna hai," Aamir said.

    In response, Rhea said, "Jooth"Aamir replied, "Nahi main sach bol raha hu." At one point, Aamir even got emotional. He can be seen shedding tears and taking a pause before saying something. He can be heard saying, "From there my chapter 2 began..." In 2022, post the failure of his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir announced a break from acting.

    Speaking at an event in Delhi, Aamir said that he was meant to shoot for one of the films after 'Laal Singh Chaddha' but instead chose to take a vacation. 

    "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after 'Laal Singh Chaddha' called 'Champions'. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break and be with my family, my mom, and my kids," he said.

    Sharing the teaser of the episode featuring Aamir, Rhea on her Instagram wrote, "I'm thrilled to welcome Aamir Khan, a true star and a genuine friend. Stay tuned for a deep dive about his experience with stardom, parenthood, grief, and more." The full episode will be out on August 23.

    Rhea Chakraborty began her podcasting adventure on her birthday, July 1. Titled 'Chapter 2', it represents new beginnings, starting again, and going forward in life. The episode starring Aamir Khan will be available on Rhea's YouTube channel on Friday, August 23. 

