    Rare Blue Supermoon 2024: What to expect, where will the event be visible; Check details

    The world will see a rare blue supermoon this week, with stargazers getting a glimpse on Monday night into Tuesday morning. The moon will appear about a seventh bigger and brighter on Monday evening as a blue moon and super moon coincide.

    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 12:18 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

    All eyes are set for the rare supermoon, which will be visible across India today. According to reports, the Moon will reach its peak brightness and size at 11:56 pm IST, today. A supermoon is when the Moon seems bigger and brighter than normal because it is at its closest point to Earth during its full phase. The best moments to observe the supermoon, according to sources, are around moonrise on August 19, although it will be visible from tonight until early August 21.

    NASA reports that the supermoon will peak on August 20 at 11:56 p.m. IST. A supermoon will look up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than usual because of its near closeness to Earth.

    Bluemoon 2024

    The August full moon in 2024 is referred to as a "Blue Moon." The third full moon in a season with four full moons is referred to as a "blue moon." But despite its moniker, a "blue moon" is not actually blue in hue. The supermoon in August is the first of four supermoons predicted for 2024, offering more chances to see the full moon.

    What is a supermoon?

    When a full moon is at its closest point to Earth, it is called a supermoon because it seems larger and brighter. Astrologer Richard Nolle originally popularised the phrase "supermoon" in 1979, and it has since gained widespread usage. Over time, its popularity increased. The supermoon is an astronomical occurrence, but it has cultural importance in many different countries. Native American tribes in the northeastern United States refer to the full moon in August as the "Sturgeon Moon" because this is when big fish are typically caught. It coincides with the mid-autumn holiday in Chinese culture, which is celebrated with family get-togethers. The word "Blue Moon" was originally used in written English in 1528.

