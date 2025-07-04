Aamir Khan will attend the 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as chief guest, celebrating his global cinematic impact and recent success with Sitaare Zameen Par.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will attend the 16th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) as a chief guest. The festival is set to take place from August 14 to August 25.

The film festival organisers announced Aamir's arrival through their Instagram handle on Thursday. Apart from him, the actor-comedian Vir Das will also attend the festival as a guest.

"Melbourne, please welcome AAMIR KHAN for the 16th edition of IFFM. From redefining storytelling in Indian cinema to breaking box office records and pushing creative boundaries with every film--Aamir Khan stands tall as a legend who has shaped generations of cinegoers," wrote IFFM in the caption section of their announcement post.

IFFM further wrote, "The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 is proud to welcome this GLOBAL ICON, whose impact goes beyond borders, languages, and genres."

IFFM credits Aamir Khan for sparking national and international dialogue around inclusive education with his culturally impactful film 'Taare Zameen Par'. It was directed and produced by Aamir Khan. He also starred in the lead role in the movie.

According to the IFFM, the film encouraged schools and educators to adopt inclusive policies and practices, recognising the importance of providing support and resources for diverse learners.

It became a cult classic across Asia, particularly in China and the Middle East, and was India's official submission to the 80th Academy Awards.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was recently seen in the spiritual sequel of 'Taare Zameen Par' titled 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the movie highlighted the challenges faced by individuals with intellectual disabilities as they strive to prove themselves in a basketball competition.

The movie has passed with flying colours from the perspective of critics and viewers. It has earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide.

Last week, the screening of the movie was held at a multiplex in Delhi's Chanakyapuri. It was attended by the Congress MP Sashi Tharoor and the actor Aamir Khan.

A special screening of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' was also held in Mumbai on Wednesday, attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife, Amruta Fadnavis.

The event was organised for specially-abled students. The two, who joined Khan for the special screening, were seen posing with the actor for photographers with a smile, making it a warm moment for those attending the event.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Rajinikanth's starrer 'Coolie'. The makers dropped the first look poster of the actor from the film.

In the black-and-white poster, Aamir can be seen in side profile, wearing round glasses and a black vest while smoking a pipe. The actor's rugged and intense look is very different from his recent roles, which has added to the excitement for the film.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is a Tamil-language action thriller starring superstar Rajinikanth.

The cast also includes Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra. 'Coolie' is set to hit theatres on August 14, later this year. (ANI)