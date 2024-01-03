Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao spend New Year's at Saira Banu's house, veteran actress pens emotional note

    Saira Banu shared a series of pictures from the gathering that took place at her house on New Year and wrote a long caption explaining her relationship with Aamir Khan, his mother, and ex-wife Kiran Rao. 

    Aamir Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao spend New Year's at Saira Banu's house, veteran actress pens emotional note RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    Veteran actress and late actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu recently took to Instagram to throw light on her relationship with Aamir Khan. A relationship that she claims to have gone through difficult times and emerged stronger, and one for which she is glad. The actress spent New Year's Eve with him, his mother, and his ex-wife Kiran Rao. 

    The post

    Saira shared a series of pictures from the gathering that took place at her house. She wrote a long caption explaining her relationship and bond with Aamir Khan. She wrote that Aamir has been this constant presence for Sahib (Dilip Kumar) and her and he still has a profound admiration for Dilip Sahib and everything he contributed to Indian cinema. It's truly mutual. Sahib has always had a real admiration for Aamir's acting prowess and his ability to bring characters to life on screen. She said that she has been moved by Aamir's artistry - not only in his films but also in the way he's embraced the position of a family member in Sahib's and my lives.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)

    Personal front

    Meanwhile, Aamir is preoccupied with his daughter Ira Khan's wedding. On January 3, she will tie the knot with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. 

    Also read: 'Koffee with Karan 8': Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao to conclude the show, ex-couple return on-screen after ten years

    Professional front

    Aamir and Kiran have cooperated on the next film 'Laapta Ladies' where Kiran is the film's director and producer, while Aamir is the producer. The two are also expected to feature in the final episode of 'Koffee With Karan'. Aamir and Kiran first appeared on the show in season 4 ten years ago and will be returning. This will be the first time a divorced couple appears on the show. 

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 9:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bollywood actor Anjali Patil conned of Rs 5.79 lakh in alleged drug scam; read details RBA

    Bollywood actress Anjali Patil conned of Rs 5.79 lakh in alleged drug scam; read details

    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal accuses Munawar Faruqui of using women, playing emotional card RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal accuses Munawar Faruqui of using women, playing emotional card

    'Naagin 5' actress Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma to marry in March? Here's what we know RKK

    'Naagin 5' actress Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma to marry in March? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss 17: Aoora's family releases statement on him hitting Ayesha Khan, requests not to spread hate RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Aoora's family releases statement on him hitting Ayesha Khan, requests not to spread hate

    Mickey Mouse Trap Trailer: 'Steamboat Willie' all set with their horror-comedy; watch here RBA

    Mickey Mouse Trap Trailer: 'Steamboat Willie' all set with their horror-comedy; watch here

    Recent Stories

    'No evidence that she is alive...': CBI ends investigation on Jasna Mariya's missing case in Kochi rkn

    'No evidence that she is alive...': CBI ends investigation on Jasna Mariya's missing case in Kochi

    Bengaluru airport gets global recognition, ranks third in operational performance and punctuality vkp

    Bengaluru airport gets global recognition, ranks third in operational performance and punctuality

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons, AAP says 'conspiracy to arrest him' AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons, AAP says 'conspiracy to arrest him'

    US Presidential Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy receives Rig Veda (WATCH)

    US Presidential Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy receives Rig Veda (WATCH)

    Kerala: PM Modi's 51ft tall sand art to be showcased at Thrissur anr

    Kerala: PM Modi's 51ft tall sand art to be showcased at Thrissur

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon