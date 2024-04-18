Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Kareena Kapoor jealous of Kriti Sanon? Here's what social media users think

    An incident occurred at a promotional event for their film, 'Crew' where fans were expressing their love and cheering for Kriti Sanon, which somehow made Kareena Kapoor and Tabu feel a bit jealous, according to the netizens; check out some reactions by fans.

    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 10:51 AM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the film Crew, which costarred Tabu and Kriti Sanon in key roles. It debuted on March 29, 2024, and earned around Rs. 149.52 crore at the movie office. The film featured the three characters at their most amusing moments. However, we came across a small video from one of their promotional events in which Kareena appeared to be upset when fans stated their love for Kriti Sanon. Soon after, netizens had a strong reaction.

    We just received a video from one of their film Crew's promotional events, in which Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon were seen mingling with their fans. During one portion of the event, fans expressed their affection for Kriti Sanon, which made Kareena and Tabu envious. Furthermore, Kareena was spotted making a shocked expression. Eventually, the host of the show said, "Kya ho gya. Say it again."

    Afterwards, the fans also exclaimed, "We love you Bebo" but Tabu was heard saying, "Chalega Chalega. No problem." But Kareena started mentioning, "Ye consolation prize nhi chahiye. Abhi kuch mat bolna." Listening to all of this, Kriti stated, "Ye maine plan nhi kiya." In the video, Kriti and Kareena were seen wearing black-hued ensembles while Tabu looked gorgeous in a suit dress.

    In the photos, Kriti and Kareena were dressed in black, while Tabu looked stunning in a suit dress.

    Netizens frequently criticise Kareena for allegedly photoshopping her recent photoshoots for brand advertisements. For example, a few days ago, she shared images of herself in sexy sportswear, which netizens discovered to be manipulated. Kareena donned an icy-blue shirt and matching tights in the photo, which was taken mostly for company promotion.

    However, shortly after they were uploaded, several netizens speculated that she may have requested her crew to retouch the images to make them appear younger. Some other commenters also supported her, stating that Kareena may have lost weight or that her appearance was due to cosmetics.

