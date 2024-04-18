Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan to receive Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Award announcement

The Mangeshkar family announced on Tuesday that Amitabh Bachchan will get the coveted third Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar award.

Why Amitabh Bachchan?

He will be honored for his outstanding contributions to the nation, its people, and society.

The Award ceremony

The award ceremony will be held on April 24 at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha in Vile Parle.

The Award

The award is given every year to an individual who has made a pathbreaking contribution to the nation, its people, and society.

Past recipients

Past recipients of this prestigious honor include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and famous singer Asha Bhosale.

The Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Award

On February 6, 2022, the Deenanath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratishthan established the Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Award in memory of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. 

