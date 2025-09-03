Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, urged audiences to support meaningful cinema upon the trailer release of his new film, *Nishaanchi*, starring newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray

The trailer of Anurag Kashyap’s much-anticipated film Nishaanchi dropped today, introducing Bollywood newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Balasaheb Thackeray. But soon after the launch, it wasn’t just the debutant that caught attention — Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, made a strong appeal on social media.

She spoke about the constant gap between what audiences say they want and what they actually support. According to her, people often demand “good cinema,” yet when such films release, hardly anyone turns up at theatres. Aaliyah pointed out that meaningful films are usually celebrated years later as cult classics, but by then, the moment that truly mattered is gone. With Nishaanchi hitting screens on September 19, she urged viewers to show up and support it in real time.

“Great Films Deserve Support Now”

Aaliyah also reflected on how this problem isn’t new. She recalled how films like Udaan, Lootera, The Lunchbox, Masaan, and October struggled to find an audience in India, even though they went on to receive global acclaim. In her view, the delayed recognition feels bittersweet — while the praise is welcome, it does little for the filmmakers who risk everything to tell such stories.

She added that when audiences fail to support these projects on release, it becomes even harder for similar films to be made in the future. Calling Nishaanchi her father’s best work yet, Aaliyah said she has witnessed the love and effort that went into making it and believes audiences aren’t ready for what’s coming.

About Nishaanchi

The film stars Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, identical in looks but poles apart in their ideals. Backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, along with Flip Films, the project has been co-written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap himself. The ensemble cast also includes Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.

Nishaanchi is slated to release in theatres on September 19. For Kashyap, best known for cult films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, and Raman Raghav 2.0, the film could mark another powerful chapter in his career — provided audiences heed his daughter’s call and turn up when it counts.