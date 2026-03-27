Actor Aadil Hussain praised the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, calling it a significant platform for the capital. He hopes it will serve as a 'doorway' to celebrate regional and tribal cinema from across India.

Aadil Hussain Hails Inaugural Delhi Film Festival

Actor Aadil Hussain attended the ongoing International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 on Friday, where he spoke about the significance of the national capital having its own film festival. Speaking to the media at the festival, Hussain noted that Delhi did not have such a platform earlier and expressed his hope that the festival continues for many years. He also highlighted how such festivals can act as a "doorway" to showcase films from different parts of the country, especially regional and tribal cinema.

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A 'Doorway' for Regional and Tribal Cinema

"For Indian cinema, this is very significant. It's the capital city of the country, and I think it's extremely important that Delhi, the national capital, now has a film festival, which was organized this year for the first time. I hope this continues for the next 200 or even 300 years. The real importance is that it can become a doorway to celebrate all kinds of films being made in regional languages across the country," he said.

"More than 400, 500 regional languages exist in India, and films are being made in many of them. If the Delhi International Film Festival can showcase a film made in a tribal village in Arunachal Pradesh to audiences across mainland India, then I will consider that a success," he added.

About the International Film Festival of Delhi

Organised by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Government of Delhi, with KPMG as knowledge partner, the International Film Festival of Delhi is a government-led, city-wide festival showcasing Indian and international cinema while making film culture accessible to audiences across the capital. The week-long festival, running from March 25 to 31, features a series of screenings, discussions, and industry events across various venues in New Delhi, bringing together filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences from around the globe. (ANI)