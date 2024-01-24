96th Academy Awards: Here's the full list of nominations for this year's Oscars; Oppenheimer leads

The 96th Academy Awards nominations feature a diverse array of films, with top contenders including 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer,' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. Here's the full list of nominations

In a dazzling display of cinematic excellence, the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have been unveiled, showcasing a diverse array of outstanding films and performances. Among the top contenders for coveted awards are Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Here's the full nomination list for various categories:

Best Supporting Actress:

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor:

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Costume Design:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Adapted Screenplay:

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Live Action Short:

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short:

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Original Song:

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

It Never Went Away – American Symphony

Wahzhazhe – Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? – Barbie

Best Original Score:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Documentary Feature:

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best International Feature:

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Production Design:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Sound:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Film Editing:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Cinematography:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Actor:

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Actress:

Annette Bening — Nyad

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Best Director:

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best Picture:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

These nominations reflect the incredible talent and creativity that have graced the silver screen over the past year, promising an exciting and competitive 96th Academy Awards ceremony. As we eagerly await the winners, the anticipation for the celebration of cinematic excellence is palpable.