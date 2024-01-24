Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    96th Academy Awards: Here's the full list of nominations for this year's Oscars; Oppenheimer leads

    The 96th Academy Awards nominations feature a diverse array of films, with top contenders including 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer,' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. Here's the full list of nominations

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    In a dazzling display of cinematic excellence, the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have been unveiled, showcasing a diverse array of outstanding films and performances. Among the top contenders for coveted awards are Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Here's the full nomination list for various categories: 

    Best Supporting Actress:

    • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
    • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
    • America Ferrera – Barbie
    • Jodie Foster – Nyad
    • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

    Best Supporting Actor:

    • Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
    • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
    • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
    • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

    Best Costume Design:

    • Barbie
    • Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Napoleon
    • Oppenheimer
    • Poor Things

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

    • Golda
    • Maestro
    • Oppenheimer
    • Poor Things
    • Society of the Snow

    Best Adapted Screenplay:

    • American Fiction
    • Barbie
    • Oppenheimer
    • Poor Things
    • The Zone of Interest

    Best Original Screenplay:

    • Anatomy of a Fall
    • The Holdovers
    • Maestro
    • May December
    • Past Lives

    Best Live Action Short:

    • The After
    • Invincible
    • Knight of Fortune
    • Red, White and Blue
    • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

    Best Animated Short:

    • Letter to a Pig
    • Ninety-Five Senses
    • Our Uniform
    • Pachyderme
    • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

    Best Original Song:

    • The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
    • I’m Just Ken – Barbie
    • It Never Went Away – American Symphony
    • Wahzhazhe – Killers of the Flower Moon
    • What Was I Made For? – Barbie

    Best Original Score:

    • American Fiction
    • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
    • Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Oppenheimer
    • Poor Things

    Best Documentary Feature:

    • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
    • The Eternal Memory
    • Four Daughters
    • To Kill a Tiger
    • 20 Days in Mariupol

    Best Documentary Short:

    • The ABCs of Book Banning
    • The Barber of Little Rock
    • Island In Between
    • The Last Repair Shop
    • Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

    Best International Feature:

    • Io Capitano
    • Perfect Days
    • Society of the Snow
    • You May Like
    • The Zone of Interest

    Best Animated Feature:

    • The Boy and the Heron
    • Elemental
    • Nimona
    • Robot Dreams
    • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

    Best Production Design:

    • Barbie
    • Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Napoleon
    • Oppenheimer
    • Poor Things

    Best Sound:

    • The Creator
    • Maestro
    • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
    • Oppenheimer
    • The Zone of Interest

    Best Film Editing:

    • Anatomy of a Fall
    • The Holdovers
    • Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Oppenheimer
    • Poor Things

    Best Cinematography:

    • El Conde
    • Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Maestro
    • Oppenheimer
    • Poor Things

    Best Visual Effects:

    • The Creator
    • Godzilla Minus One
    • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
    • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
    • Napoleon

    Best Actor:

    • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
    • Colman Domingo – Rustin
    • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
    • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
    • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

    Best Actress:

    • Annette Bening — Nyad
    • Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
    • Carey Mulligan — Maestro
    • Emma Stone — Poor Things

    Best Director:

    • Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
    • Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
    • Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
    • Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
    • The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

    Best Picture:

    • American Fiction
    • Anatomy of a Fall
    • Barbie
    • The Holdovers
    • Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Maestro
    • Oppenheimer
    • Past Lives
    • Poor Things
    • The Zone of Interest

    These nominations reflect the incredible talent and creativity that have graced the silver screen over the past year, promising an exciting and competitive 96th Academy Awards ceremony. As we eagerly await the winners, the anticipation for the celebration of cinematic excellence is palpable.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
