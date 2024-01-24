96th Academy Awards: Here's the full list of nominations for this year's Oscars; Oppenheimer leads
The 96th Academy Awards nominations feature a diverse array of films, with top contenders including 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer,' and 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. Here's the full list of nominations
In a dazzling display of cinematic excellence, the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have been unveiled, showcasing a diverse array of outstanding films and performances. Among the top contenders for coveted awards are Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. Here's the full nomination list for various categories:
Best Supporting Actress:
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor:
- Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best Costume Design:
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Best Adapted Screenplay:
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay:
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Best Live Action Short:
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Animated Short:
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Original Song:
- The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie
- It Never Went Away – American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe – Killers of the Flower Moon
- What Was I Made For? – Barbie
Best Original Score:
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Documentary Feature:
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short:
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
Best International Feature:
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature:
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Production Design:
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Sound:
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Best Film Editing:
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Cinematography:
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Visual Effects:
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Best Actor:
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Actress:
- Annette Bening — Nyad
- Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan — Maestro
- Emma Stone — Poor Things
Best Director:
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best Picture:
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
These nominations reflect the incredible talent and creativity that have graced the silver screen over the past year, promising an exciting and competitive 96th Academy Awards ceremony. As we eagerly await the winners, the anticipation for the celebration of cinematic excellence is palpable.