82-year-old Al Pacino to become 'dad' for fourth time as his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah is pregnant

Al Pacino to become a father for the fourth time at 82 years old. His 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is pregnant.

Veteran American actor and filmmaker Alfredo James Al Pacino will become a dad for the fourth time. He is 82 years old.

As per reports by a reputed global entertainment portal, the 29-year-old girlfriend of prominent Hollywood filmmaker Noor Alfallah is eight months pregnant. Al Pacino's representative also officially revealed and gave a confirmation of the news to the reliable and most well-known global entertainment digital publication.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's sweet post on daughter Suhana's birthday redefines father-daughter goals

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah got linked since April 2022 when they were clicked and spotted having dinner together by the paps. According to reliable sources by a Hollywood entertainment digital outlet, it was finally revealed that the couple had actually been quietly dating since the Covid-19 pandemic and kept their relationship on the low-key radar and under wraps.

In his quote to a portal, the source close to this development has revealed, "Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates rich older men. She has been with Al for some time. They get on very well. The age gap does not seem to become a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd and comes from a family with money."

Meanwhile, Al Pacino shares daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his ex-girlfriend, Jan Tarrant. She is an acting coach. He also has 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex-partner Beverly D'Angelo. This ex-couple and duo dated from the years 1997 to 2003. Meanwhile, this is Alfallah’s first child with boyfriend Al Pacino.

ALSO READ: Will Gujarat Titans star Shubman Gill join Bollywood? Here's what he said