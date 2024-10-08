70th National Film Awards: Where to watch? Rishabh Shetty, Yash and others to receive honours

The 70th National Film Awards ceremony is set to take place on October 8, 2024, in New Delhi at Vigyan Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu will honor the winners, and Mithun Chakraborty will receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. South Indian cinema has emerged as a major winner this year

The 70th National Film Awards ceremony is set to take place today, October 8, in New Delhi, continuing the long-standing tradition. The prestigious event will be held at Vigyan Bhavan, where the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will present awards to this year's winners. Additionally, Mithun Chakraborty will be honored with the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema.

70th National Film Awards Winners:

This year, South Indian cinema has emerged as a dominant force, with films such as Kantara and KGF 2 receiving major accolades. Here's a rundown of the key winners:

Best Feature Film – Aattam

Best Actor – Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actress – Nithya Menen for Tiruchitrabalam and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express

Best Director – Sooraj Barjatya for Uunchai

Best Supporting Actress – Neena Gupta for Uunchai

Best Supporting Actor – Pawan Malhotra for Fouja

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – Kantara

Best Action Direction – KGF: Chapter 2

Best Music Director – Pritam (Songs), AR Rahman (Background Score)

Best Editing – Aattam

Best Sound Design – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Screenplay – Aattam

Best Dialogues – Gulmohar

Best Cinematography – Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1

Best Female Playback – Bombay Jayashri for Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009

Best Male Playback – Arijit Singh for Brahmastra

Best Film in AVGC – Brahmastra

Where to Watch the 70th National Film Awards?

The ceremony will be live-streamed on YouTube via the official DD News Channel starting at 3 PM. Prior to the event, viewers can catch glimpses of the winners on the red carpet.

