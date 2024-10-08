Kerala: Actor Prayaga Martin drops cryptic Instagram story amid drug case involvement

Kochi police are investigating actors Prayaga Martin and Sreenath Bhasi for their alleged involvement in a drug case linked to gang leader Om Prakash. The actors are suspected to have visited Om Prakash's residence for drug use, believing it was a party organized by his friends ¹. They've been directed to report to the police station for questioning. Prayaga Martin responded cryptically on Instagram, posting "H..Ha..Hee..Hu!"

Kochi: Following the mention of her name in the remand report of a drug case involving gang leader Om Prakash, actor Prayag Martin has made cryptic response by posting "H..Ha..Hee..Hu!" on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, the Maradu police are set to question actors Sreenath Bhasi and Prayag Martin, who are also linked to the drug case. Both actors have been directed to report to the police station. Police suspect that the actors visited Om Prakash's residence for drug use, believing it to be a drug party organized by Om Prakash's friends. It is reported that Binu Joseph, a resident of Elamakkara, introduced the actors to Om Prakash.

In addition to the actors, the police will also collect statements from 20 others mentioned in the remand report. CCTV footage from the hotel where the alleged party took place has been retrieved, and further arrests are likely in connection with the case. Om Prakash's mobile phone will undergo forensic examination as part of the investigation.

