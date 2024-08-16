70th National Film Awards: Deserved triumph of suspenseful chamber drama 'Aattam', know more about the movie

Malayalam film "Aattam" wins top honors at the 70th National Film Awards, including Best Feature Film, Best Editing, and Best Screenplay. The suspenseful drama, directed by Anand Ekarshi, explores a sexual harassment accusation within a theatre group, keeping audiences engaged till the end.

The Malayalam film "Aattam" made won big at the 70th National Film Awards, winning top honors including Best Feature Film, Best Editing, and Best Screenplay. The film features a talented cast, including Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Zarin Shihab. Other actors include Aji Thiruvamkulam, Jolly Antony, Madan Babu K, Nandhan Unni, Prasanth Madhavan, Sanosh Murali, Santhosh Piravom, Selvaraj Raghavan VR, and Sijin Sijeesh.

Directed by Anand Ekarshi, the suspenseful chamber drama tells the story of a sexual harassment accusation within a theatre group, exploring themes of loyalty, truth, and power dynamics. The audience will also find it hard to take sides as the stories unravel and it will reach an exciting conclusion, which the viewers will discuss long after watching the movie.

"Aattam" has already garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards, including the Kerala Film Critics Association Awards for Best Film, and Best Actress. After premiering at the 54th International Film Festival of India, the film had a successful theatrical run and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

At the 70th National Film Awards, Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor (Male) in a leading role for his brilliant acting in the Kantara, a movie that made waves across the nation and was named the Best Film for Wholesome Entertainment at 70th edition of the awards. Two actresses, Nithya Menen (Thiruchitrambalam) and Manasi Paarekh (Kutch Express) bagged the award for Best Actor (Female) in a leading role. Sooraj R. Barjatya was named the Best Director for his movie Uunchai.

Neena Gupta is best supporting actress for 'Uunchai', while Pawan Malhotra became the best supporting actor for 'Fouja'. For his performance in 'Malikappuram', Sreepath was named the Best Child Artist.

Manoj Bajpayee got special mention for his acting in 'Gulmohar', which also won the award for Best Hindi Film and Best Screenplay. Coming to regional films, 'Saudi Vellakka', directed by Tharun Moorthy, won the Best Malayalam Film award.

