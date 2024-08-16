54th Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Prithviraj, Urvashi and Beena R Chandran bag Best Actor

Prithviraj Sukumaran and two actresses, Urvashi and Beena R Chandran, won the Best Actor awards at the 54th Kerala State Film Awards announced by Kerala Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian on August 16.

Thiruvananthapuram: The winners of the 54th edition of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards was announced by the Kerala Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian on Friday (August 16) and Prithviraj Sukumaran bagged the coveted Best Actor title for his performance in 'Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life' while two actresses, Urvashi and Beena R Chandran, for 'Ullozhukku' and 'Thadavu' respectively, was named the Best Actress. Blessy won the Best Director for 'Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life' while 'Kaathal: The Core' bagged the Best Film Award. Aadujeevitham won big as the movie won 9 awards in this edition of state awards.

Prithviraj faced stiff competition from legendary actor Mammootty, who was named the Best Actor in the previous edition of the award, for his performance in Kaathal: The Core and Kannur Squad. For the Best Film award, the competition was between 2018, Aadujeevitham, Falimy and Kaathal: The Core.

Thennal Abhilash was named Best Child Artist for her role in Sesham Mike-il Fathima. Sreeshma Chandran won the Best Actor in a Character Role (Female) award, while Vijayaraghavan was awarded Best Actor in a Character Role (Male) for his performance in Pookkaalam.



Other awards

Special mention-Abhinaya Krishnan (Jaivam) K R Gokul (Aadujeevitham), Sudhi Kozhikode (Kaathal)

Special jury (acting) - K. R. Gokul (Aadujeevitham), Sudhi Kozhikode (Kaathal)

Special jury film - Gaganachari

Best debut director - Fasil Razak (Thadav)

Popular film - Aadujeevitham

Choreography - Vishnu (Sulaikha Mansil)

Best female dubbing artist - Sumangala (Janam 1947 - Pranayam Thudarunnu)

Best male dubbing artist - Roshan Mathew (Ullozhukku), Best Makeup Artist - Ranjith Ambadi (Aadujeevitham)

Sound design - Jayadev Chakadath, Anil Radhakrishnan (Ullozhukku)

Sound mixing - Rasool Pookkutty, Sharath Mohan (Aadujeevitham)

Sync sound - Shameer Ahmed (O Baby)

Art direction - Mohandas (2018)

Editing - Sangeetha Prathap (Little Miss Rawther)

Playback singer (female) - Anne Amie (Mangalapoozhukkum - Pachuvum Adbhuthavilakkum)

Playback singer (male) - Vidyadharan Master (Pathiranaennorthuoru Kanavil - Janam 1947 - Pranayam Thudarunnu)

Best second film-Iratta

The state film awards jury was headed by director Sudheer Mishra, with director Priyanandanan and cinematographer Azhagappan as the primary jury chairmen. The jury members include director Lijo Jose Pellissery and writer NS Madhavan.

The screening for the state film awards was held in two rounds. 160 films were considered in the first round, which was later narrowed down to less than 40 films in the final round. Films that were screened at the recent International Film Festival of India were also considered for the awards.

The 70th National Film Awards, recognizing cinematic excellence in 2022, will be announced later today at 1.30 pm. For their performances in 2022, Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban and Kannada actor Rishab Shetty are rumored to be in the final round for the Best Actor award at the national level. Mammootty is being considered for his performances in the films "Rorschach" and "Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam", while Kunchacko Boban for 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' and Rishab Shetty for his performance in the film "Kantara".

Recently, Mammootty won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, thereby presenting a strong case to his claim for the National Award. For his perfomrance in the movie, the actor also the won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor in 2023. In the film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Mammootty played dual roles as James and Sundaram speaking Malayalam and Tamil.

