Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt will make surprise cameos in the upcoming Saudi action drama '7 Dogs'. The trailer shows the actors in swaggy avatars, with the film also starring Karim Abdel Aziz and Monica Belluci.

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt's Cameos in '7 Dogs'

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are set to surprise their fans by playing cameos in the upcoming Saudi action drama film '7 Dogs'. The film's trailer is finally out. Jointly directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film's trailer featured Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in a swaggy avatar. The film stars Egyptian actor Karim Abdel Aziz in the lead role, with Hollywood star Monica Belluci to also playing a prominent role.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the trailer released by the producer, Turki Alalshikh, Salman was seen first wearing a crisp white suit, smiling slyly as the actor says, "You know what he does? He documents his whole life." It was followed by Sanjay Dutt's appearance, walking with authority, holding a gadget. He was surrounded by men, hinting at a strong, possibly villainous role.

The trailer further shows Salman Khan asking a character, "Why do you look like a criminal to me?" with a suspicious expression.

Turki Alalshikh released the trailer on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TURKI ALALSHIKH تركي آل الشيخ (@turki)

Upcoming and Recent Projects

Salman Khan in 'Battle of Galwan'

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Apoorva Lakhia's 'Battle of Galwan', based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. Actor Chitrangada Singh has been paired opposite Salman in the film. The movie will be released on April 17.

Sanjay Dutt's 'The Raja Saab'

As for Sanjay Dutt, the actor was last seen in the film 'The Raja Saab' directed and written by Maruthi and was produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. Apart from Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. (ANI)