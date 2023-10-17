69th National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon to Pankaj Tripathi; Here's a list of the winners

The 69th National Film Awards saw historic wins and celebrated excellence in Indian cinema. Notably, Allu Arjun became the first Telugu star to win Best Actor, and Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt shared the Best Actress award. Here's a glimpse of the noteworthy winners and their outstanding contributions. The Awards will be conferred today by President Draupadi Murmu

In a grand ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on October 17th, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious 69th National Film Awards to honor the outstanding achievements in the Indian film industry. Notably, this edition of the National Film Awards saw some remarkable winners and historic moments.

Best Actress Award: The Best Actress category witnessed a tie as talented actors Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt jointly won the National Film Award. Kriti Sanon was acknowledged for her role in the movie "Mimi," while Alia Bhatt was recognized for her exceptional performance in "Gangubai Kathiawadi."

Best Actor Award: Allu Arjun created history by becoming the first Telugu star to win the Best Actor award at the National Film Awards. He received this esteemed recognition for his role in "Pushpa."

Here is the comprehensive list of winners at the 69th National Film Awards:

Best Feature Film: "Rocketry"

Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan for "Godavari"

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: "RRR"

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: "The Kashmir Files"

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, for his role in "Mimi"

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, for her outstanding performance in "The Kashmir Files"

Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, for his role in "Chhello Show"

Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir for "Nayattu"

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Utkarshini Vashishtha for "Gangubai Kathiawadi"

Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia for "Gangubai Kathiawadi"

Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad for "Pushpa"

Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani for "RRR"

Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, for his contribution to "RRR"

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, for her exceptional performance in "Iravin Nizhal"

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose for the song "Dham Dham Dham" from "Konda Polam"

Best Hindi Film: "Sardar Udham"

Best Kannada Film: "777 Charlie"

Best Malayalam Film: "Home"

Best Gujurati Film: "Chhello Show"

Best Tamil Film: "Kadaisi Vivasayi"

Best Telugu Film: "Uppena"

Best Maithili Film: "Samanantar"

Best Mishing Film: "Boomba Ride"

Best Marathi Film: "Ekda Kaay Zala"

Best Bengali Film: "Kalkokkho"

Best Assamese Film: "Anur"

Best Meiteilon Film: "Eikhoigi Yum"

Best Odiya Film: "Pratikshya"

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: "Meppadiyan," directed by Vishnu Mohan

Best Film on Social Issues: "Anunaad - The Resonance"

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: "Aavasavyuham"

Best Children's Film: "Gandhi and Co"

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok and Sonu K P for "Chavittu"

Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu for "Jhilli"

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph for "Sardar Udham"

Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith for "RRR"

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay for "Sardar Udham"

Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee for "Sardar Udham"

Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan for "RRR"

Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta for "Sardar Udham"

Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for "Gangubai Kathiawadi"

Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh for "Gangubai Kathiawadi"

Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman for "RRR"

Special Jury Award: "Shershaah," directed by Vishnuvardhan

Special Mention:

Late Shri Nallandi for "Kadaisi Vivasayi" Aranya Gupta and Bithan Biswas for "Jhilli" Indrans for "Home" Jahanara Begum for "Anur"

The 69th National Film Awards celebrated the exceptional talent and outstanding contributions of Indian cinema, with a diverse range of films and artists receiving well-deserved recognition.

