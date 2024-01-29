Rahat Fateh Ali Khan ends terms with PR agency, accuses them of dishonesty

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan put out a post again today, this time making serious charges against the PR agency in charge of his social media.

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is now making news after a contentious video went viral on social media. However, he then posted a clarifying video on his social media account. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sent a letter again today, this time making serious charges against the PR agency in charge of his social media.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan took to social media, writing, "Important Update: We have an important message to share with our business partners and fans! Watch the video for more information." Many fans reacted immediately after the notification was given. Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, a well-known Pakistani artist, sparked controversy on Saturday after accusations of him hitting someone inside his home went viral. The widely distributed social media video, posted by Samaa TV, depicts the famous Pakistani musician demanding whiskey from an individual and violently abusing them in front of a crowd.

Later, the musician shared a clarifying video with his pupil and the disciple's father, whom he had earlier abused. In the video, he claimed that the bottle he ordered did not contain wine, but rather holy water from a religious cleric who chanted words over it. The post was shared by Tariq Mateen, a senior journalist and anchor. It begins with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan saying, "Ye Jo hua videos aap dekh rahe hai; ye ek Ustad aur Shagird ke beech ki baat hai."

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's melodic voice has captivated millions with songs like as O Re Piya, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, Mann Ki Lagan, and Jiya Dhadak Dhadak, among others.