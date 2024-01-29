Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    69 Filmfare Awards: Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi win Best Supporting Actors

    The 69th Filmfare Awards took place on Sunday, January 29, 2024, in Gujarat's Gandhi Nagar.

    69 Filmfare Awards: Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi win Best Supporting Actors
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 7:28 AM IST

    The 69th Filmfare Awards took place on Sunday, January 29, 2024, in Gujarat's Gandhi Nagar. The event was star-stunned as celebrities performed and won several awards. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor performed their songs. Coming to the awards, Vicky Kaushal and Shabana Azmi won for Best Supporting Actors.

    Vicky Kaushal wins Best Supporting Actor (Male)
    Vicky Kaushal won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for his role in the film 'Dunki'.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Shabana Azmi wins Best Supporting Actor (Female)
    Shabana Azmi won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) for his role in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Also read: 69 Filmfare Awards: David Dhawan honored with Lifetime Achievement, Aditya Rawal wins Best Debut Male

    Other winners

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra received the Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay for the film '12th Fail'. Amitabh Bhattacharya received the Filmfare Award for Best Lyrics for 'Tere Vaaste' from the film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. Tarun Dudeja has won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director for 'Dhak Dhak'. 

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 7:28 AM IST
    69th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt win best actor for 'Animal', 'RRKPK' respectively

    69th Filmfare Awards: '12th Fail' wins best film; Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukherjee, Shefali Shah win big

    Bigg Boss 17 winner: Munawar Faruqui takes the trophy home, wins second reality show

    69 Filmfare Awards: David Dhawan honored with Lifetime Achievement, Aditya Rawal wins Best Debut Male

    Bigg Boss 17 final: Ankita gets evicted; Abhishek, Mannara, Munawar are the top 3 contestants

    6 reasons why aeroplane windows are round

    Improved digestion to bone health: 7 benefits of eating soaked Raisins

    69th Filmfare Awards: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt win best actor for 'Animal', 'RRKPK' respectively

    69th Filmfare Awards: '12th Fail' wins best film; Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukherjee, Shefali Shah win big

    69th Filmfare Awards: Alia Bhatt to Ranbir Kapoor; red carpet looks

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

