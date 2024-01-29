69 Filmfare Awards: Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi win Best Supporting Actors

The 69th Filmfare Awards took place on Sunday, January 29, 2024, in Gujarat's Gandhi Nagar.

The 69th Filmfare Awards took place on Sunday, January 29, 2024, in Gujarat's Gandhi Nagar. The event was star-stunned as celebrities performed and won several awards. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor performed their songs. Coming to the awards, Vicky Kaushal and Shabana Azmi won for Best Supporting Actors.

Vicky Kaushal wins Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Vicky Kaushal won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for his role in the film 'Dunki'.

Shabana Azmi wins Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Shabana Azmi won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) for his role in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Other winners

Vidhu Vinod Chopra received the Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay for the film '12th Fail'. Amitabh Bhattacharya received the Filmfare Award for Best Lyrics for 'Tere Vaaste' from the film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. Tarun Dudeja has won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Director for 'Dhak Dhak'.