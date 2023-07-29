5 On-Screen Couples on Indian Television that are forever-favourites (eai)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian television has witnessed numerous iconic on-screen couples whose chemistry and love stories have captivated audiences across generations. Here are five forever favourite on-screen couples on Indian television who have made a permanent place in the minds and hearts of Indian audiences.

    Indian television has witnessed numerous iconic on-screen couples whose chemistry and love stories have captivated audiences across generations.

    Here are five forever favourite on-screen couples on Indian television:

    1. Arnav and Khushi (Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?):

    Played by Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani, Arnav and Khushi's intense and passionate love story has left an indelible mark on viewers' hearts.

    2. Anurag and Prerna (Kasautii Zindagii Kay):

    Portrayed by Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari, Anurag and Prerna's epic saga of love and sacrifice remains etched in the memories of television enthusiasts.

    3. Raman and Ishita (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein):

    Acted by Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi, Raman and Ishita's heartwarming chemistry and bond as a couple and parents have made them adored by fans.

    4. Prem and Mukti (Kasautii Zindagii Kay):

    Played by Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, Prem and Mukti's youthful and innocent romance in the early 2000s is still cherished by many.

    5. Abhi and Pragya (Kumkum Bhagya):

    Portrayed by Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, Abhi and Pragya's enduring love story and unwavering support for each other have won the hearts of viewers.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 6:42 PM IST
