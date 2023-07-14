Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 most popular Chinese dramas with Contract Marriage storyline in India

    Chinese dramas, including contract marriage storylines, have gained significant popularity in India, captivating viewers with their compelling narratives and endearing characters. Here are five of the most popular Chinese dramas featuring contract marriages that have garnered a huge fan following in India.

     

    5 most popular Chinese dramas with Contract Marriage storyline in India vma eai
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 5:51 PM IST

    A Perfect Union: 5 Contract Marriage Chinese Dramas that Have Enchanted Indian Viewers! Get ready to be swept away by the captivating world of contract marriages in Chinese dramas, a genre that has captured the hearts of Indian audiences with its unique blend of romance and unexpected connections. These shows have become a sensation, enthralling viewers with their compelling storylines and endearing characters. These Chinese dramas featuring contract marriages have found a special place in the hearts of Indian viewers, showcasing the universal themes of love, growth, and the power of unexpected connections. With their compelling storylines and endearing characters, these shows have captivated audiences, providing a delightful escape into the world of contract marriages.

    Here are the 5 most popular Chinese dramas with contract marriage storylines in India:

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Manisha Rani garners Bhojpuri industry's support, with Akshara Singh praising

    1. Love 020:

    Enter the enchanting realm of virtual romance as Bei Weiwei and Xiao Nai embark on a contract marriage that transcends the digital world. With its charming leads and a heartwarming storyline, "Love O2O" has emerged as a favourite among Indian viewers.

    2. Boss & Me:

    Join Guan Xiao Tong and Feng Teng on a delightful journey of love and professional growth in their contract marriage. This endearing drama captivates Indian audiences with its sweet romance and irresistible chemistry.

    3. Go Go Squid!:

    Dive into the world of online gaming and unexpected connections as Tong Nian and Han Shang Yan navigate their contract marriage with equal parts tension and tender moments. The adorable romance and engaging plot have made it a hit in India.

    4. Accidentally in Love:

    Uncover the charms of Chen Qing Qing and Si Tu Feng's contract marriage as they navigate school, friendships, and blossoming love. The lighthearted storyline and comedic moments have won the hearts of Indian viewers.

    5. Well-Intended Love:

    Experience a rollercoaster of emotions as Xia Lin and Ling Yi Zhou find themselves in a contract marriage with hidden intentions. This intense drama captivates Indian audiences with its dramatic twists and heartfelt romance.

    ALSO READ: Cagatay Ulusoy to Hazal Kaya: 5 most popular Turkish stars in India

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 5:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Indian films Darlings, Kantara, Jubilee and more leads RBA

    Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Indian films Darlings, Kantara, Jubilee and more leads

    Bigg Boss OTT contestant Manisha Rani garners Bhojpuri industry's support, with Akshara Singh praising MSW

    Bigg Boss OTT contestant Manisha Rani garners Bhojpuri industry's support, with Akshara Singh praising

    Cagatay Ulusoy to Hazal Kaya: 5 most popular Turkish stars in India vma eai

    Cagatay Ulusoy to Hazal Kaya: 5 most popular Turkish stars in India

    Alia Bhatt to headline 8th film of YRF's spy universe after Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif ADC

    Alia Bhatt to headline 8th film of YRF's spy universe after Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

    Humsafar to Bin Roye: 5 most popular Pakistani dramas in India vma eai

    Humsafar to Bin Roye: 5 most popular Pakistani dramas in India

    Recent Stories

    Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Indian films Darlings, Kantara, Jubilee and more leads RBA

    Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Indian films Darlings, Kantara, Jubilee and more leads

    Weight management to Bone health: 7 benefits of Raisins ATG EAI

    Weight management to Bone health: 7 benefits of Raisins

    Bigg Boss OTT contestant Manisha Rani garners Bhojpuri industry's support, with Akshara Singh praising MSW

    Bigg Boss OTT contestant Manisha Rani garners Bhojpuri industry's support, with Akshara Singh praising

    Cagatay Ulusoy to Hazal Kaya: 5 most popular Turkish stars in India vma eai

    Cagatay Ulusoy to Hazal Kaya: 5 most popular Turkish stars in India

    cricket Virat Kohli surpasses Virender Sehwag to become India's 'Fifth-Highest' Test run-scorer osf

    Virat Kohli surpasses Virender Sehwag to become India's 'Fifth-Highest' Test run-scorer

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon