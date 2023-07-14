5 most popular Chinese dramas with Contract Marriage storyline in India

Chinese dramas, including contract marriage storylines, have gained significant popularity in India, captivating viewers with their compelling narratives and endearing characters. Here are five of the most popular Chinese dramas featuring contract marriages that have garnered a huge fan following in India.

A Perfect Union: 5 Contract Marriage Chinese Dramas that Have Enchanted Indian Viewers! Get ready to be swept away by the captivating world of contract marriages in Chinese dramas, a genre that has captured the hearts of Indian audiences with its unique blend of romance and unexpected connections. These shows have become a sensation, enthralling viewers with their compelling storylines and endearing characters. These Chinese dramas featuring contract marriages have found a special place in the hearts of Indian viewers, showcasing the universal themes of love, growth, and the power of unexpected connections. With their compelling storylines and endearing characters, these shows have captivated audiences, providing a delightful escape into the world of contract marriages.

Here are the 5 most popular Chinese dramas with contract marriage storylines in India:

1. Love 020:

Enter the enchanting realm of virtual romance as Bei Weiwei and Xiao Nai embark on a contract marriage that transcends the digital world. With its charming leads and a heartwarming storyline, "Love O2O" has emerged as a favourite among Indian viewers.

2. Boss & Me:

Join Guan Xiao Tong and Feng Teng on a delightful journey of love and professional growth in their contract marriage. This endearing drama captivates Indian audiences with its sweet romance and irresistible chemistry.

3. Go Go Squid!:

Dive into the world of online gaming and unexpected connections as Tong Nian and Han Shang Yan navigate their contract marriage with equal parts tension and tender moments. The adorable romance and engaging plot have made it a hit in India.

4. Accidentally in Love:

Uncover the charms of Chen Qing Qing and Si Tu Feng's contract marriage as they navigate school, friendships, and blossoming love. The lighthearted storyline and comedic moments have won the hearts of Indian viewers.

5. Well-Intended Love:

Experience a rollercoaster of emotions as Xia Lin and Ling Yi Zhou find themselves in a contract marriage with hidden intentions. This intense drama captivates Indian audiences with its dramatic twists and heartfelt romance.

