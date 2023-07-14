Cagatay Ulusoy to Hazal Kaya: 5 most popular Turkish stars in India

Turkish stars have gained immense popularity in India, with their compelling performances and captivating on-screen presence. Here are five of the most popular Turkish stars who have won the hearts of Indian viewers and audiences creating a separate fanbase here.

Here are the 5 most popular Turkish stars in India:

1. Engin Altan Duzyatan:

Known for his iconic portrayal of Ertugrul Bey in the historical drama "Diriliş: Ertuğrul" (Resurrection: Ertugrul), Engin Altan Düzyatan has become a household name in India. His powerful acting and charismatic persona have made him a favourite among Indian fans.

2. Burak Ozcivit:

With his charming looks and versatile acting skills, Burak Özçivit has gained a significant fan following in India. He rose to fame for his roles in popular dramas like "Kara Sevda" (Endless Love) and "Kuruluş: Osman" (The Ottoman).

3. Hazal Kaya:

Known for her mesmerizing beauty and talent, Hazal Kaya has captivated Indian viewers with her performances in dramas like "Ask-i Memnu" (Forbidden Love) and "Fatmagul." Her emotional depth and on-screen presence have made her a beloved star in India.

4. Cagatay Ulusoy:

Recognized for his charismatic appeal and versatile acting skills, Çağatay Ulusoy has garnered a dedicated fan base in India. He gained popularity through his roles in dramas such as "Medcezir" and "İçerde" (Inside).

5. Tuba Buyukustun:

With her graceful elegance and impeccable acting prowess, Tuba Buyukustun has captured the hearts of Indian viewers. Her performances in dramas like "Ask-i Memnu" and Kara Para Ask (Dirty Money Love) have made her a household name in India.

