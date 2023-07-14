Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cagatay Ulusoy to Hazal Kaya: 5 most popular Turkish stars in India

    Turkish stars have gained immense popularity in India, with their compelling performances and captivating on-screen presence. Here are five of the most popular Turkish stars who have won the hearts of Indian viewers and audiences creating a separate fanbase here.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 5:26 PM IST

    Turkish Stars Take India by Storm: 5 Captivating Talents Who Have Won Indian Hearts! Brace yourself as we unveil the mesmerizing world of Turkish stars who have become a sensation in India, enchanting viewers with their remarkable talent and undeniable charm. These five Turkish actors have captured the imagination of Indian audiences, becoming household names in the process. These Turkish stars have set the Indian entertainment scene ablaze with their extraordinary talent and undeniable magnetism. With their remarkable performances and timeless appeal, they continue to captivate and win over the hearts of Indian viewers, transcending borders and capturing hearts with their stellar work on screen.

    Here are the 5 most popular Turkish stars in India:

    1. Engin Altan Duzyatan:

    Known for his iconic portrayal of Ertugrul Bey in the historical drama "Diriliş: Ertuğrul" (Resurrection: Ertugrul), Engin Altan Düzyatan has become a household name in India. His powerful acting and charismatic persona have made him a favourite among Indian fans.

    2. Burak Ozcivit:

    With his charming looks and versatile acting skills, Burak Özçivit has gained a significant fan following in India. He rose to fame for his roles in popular dramas like "Kara Sevda" (Endless Love) and "Kuruluş: Osman" (The Ottoman).

    3. Hazal Kaya:

    Known for her mesmerizing beauty and talent, Hazal Kaya has captivated Indian viewers with her performances in dramas like "Ask-i Memnu" (Forbidden Love) and "Fatmagul." Her emotional depth and on-screen presence have made her a beloved star in India.

    4. Cagatay Ulusoy:

    Recognized for his charismatic appeal and versatile acting skills, Çağatay Ulusoy has garnered a dedicated fan base in India. He gained popularity through his roles in dramas such as "Medcezir" and "İçerde" (Inside).

    5. Tuba Buyukustun:

    With her graceful elegance and impeccable acting prowess, Tuba Buyukustun has captured the hearts of Indian viewers. Her performances in dramas like "Ask-i Memnu" and Kara Para Ask (Dirty Money Love) have made her a household name in India.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
