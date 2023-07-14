Bigg Boss OTT contestant Manisha Rani garners Bhojpuri industry's support, with Akshara Singh praising

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT participant Manisha Rani, hailing from Munger, Bihar has garnered overwhelming support from her fellow artists in the Bhojpuri industry, including Akshara Singh praising her with admiration.

    First Published Jul 14, 2023

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has expressed support for fellow artist Manisha Rani who is currently inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and has been captivating the hearts of the audience, especially in Bihar. Her Bhojpuri film industry colleagues have also been showering her with overwhelming support, something truly inspiring to witness.

    Called ‘Bihar ki Beti’, Manisha Rani, hailing from Munger, Bihar, has garnered immense praise for her authenticity, and dedication within the Bigg Boss OTT house. Her genuine nature and high spirit have gathered her fans from all across the country. People from Bihar are especially proud at seeing one of their own shine on a national platform.

    Akshara Singh, a renowned Bhojpuri actress herself, took to social media saying, "Manisha is a true representation of Bihar's strength and talent. She has been a ray of hope for all the aspiring artists in our state." Akshara’s heartfelt message to express her support and admiration for Manisha has resonated with all fans and followers of the Bigg Boss OTT contestant.

    Akshara’s endorsement of Manisha Rani's journey in the Bigg Boss OTT house has brought together other Bhojpuri industry's prominent personalities to recognize Manisha’s incredible performance. Superstar Pawan Singh, along with numerous other actors and actresses have extended their well wishes and support to Manisha, applauding her for showcasing the cultural richness and talent of Bihar.

    People of Bihar are inspired by a sense of pride and unity at Manisha's accomplishments within the Bigg Boss OTT house. Her journey is a beacon of hope for all those who dream of breaking barriers and achieving success in the entertainment industry. Akshara Singh and the Bhojpuri industry fraternity’s support conveys the message of unity and camaraderie within the industry, showcasing that they are proud of their colleague’s achievements. Manisha Rani stands as an example of the rich tapestry of talent that Bihar has to offer.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023
