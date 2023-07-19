Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 hit Bollywood songs influenced by iconic Pakistani tracks

    Bollywood has been influenced by the rich musical heritage of Pakistan, leading to the creation of several hit songs inspired by iconic Pakistani tracks. Here are five Bollywood songs that bear the imprint of Pakistani music.

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 6:57 PM IST

    Melodies That Transcend Borders: 5 Hit Bollywood Songs Influenced by Iconic Pakistani Tracks! The harmonious exchange of music between Bollywood and Pakistan has resulted in the creation of several chart-toppers that bear the essence of iconic Pakistani tracks. Here's a delightful roundup of five Bollywood songs that draw inspiration from the rich musical heritage of Pakistan. These Bollywood gems stand as a testament to the universality of music, fostering a beautiful connection between India and Pakistan through their shared appreciation for timeless melodies. These Bollywood songs pay tribute to the rich musical legacy of Pakistan, infusing Bollywood cinema with beautiful melodies and heart-touching lyrics.

    Here are the 5 hit Bollywood songs influenced by iconic Pakistani tracks:

    1. Tera Hone Laga Hoon - Inspired by "Sajni" (Jal):

    This romantic number from the movie "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani" is reminiscent of the popular Pakistani song "Sajni" by the band Jal. The soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics have captivated audiences on both sides of the border.

    2. Halka Halka Suroor - Inspired by "Halka Halka Suroor" (Farhan Saeed):

    The Bollywood song "Halka Halka" from the film "Fanney Khan" draws inspiration from the original Pakistani song "Halka Halka Suroor" by Farhan Saeed. The romantic track's essence has remained intact in both versions.

    3. Tera Ban Jaunga - Inspired by "Tera Ban Jaunga" (Shahid Mallya):

    The Bollywood hit "Tera Ban Jaunga" from the film "Kabir Singh" takes inspiration from the Pakistani song of the same name by singer Shahid Mallya. Both versions showcase the emotions of love and devotion.

    4. Mera Mann - Inspired by "Mera Mann" (QB):

    The soulful song "Mera Mann" from the film "Nautanki Saala!" is a rendition of the Pakistani song "Mera Mann" by Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch (QB). The emotional melody resonates with audiences on both sides of the border.

    5. Zaroori Tha - Inspired by "Zaroori Tha" (Rahat Fateh Ali Khan):

    The heart-wrenching track "Zaroori Tha" by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was recreated in Bollywood for the film "Hamari Adhuri Kahani." The song's poignant lyrics and soulful rendition have left a lasting impact.

