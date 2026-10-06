Actress Ragini spent 30 years in the industry, acting in over 550 serials and 190 films. She always makes the audience laugh on both the big and small screens. But her personal life holds a massive tragedy and a brave fight.

Married At 13 And Tortured By Husband

She was the 12th child in a family of 14 children. Her family married her off at just 13 years of age. She gave birth to a baby boy at 14. Her husband tortured her physically and mentally for money. He abandoned her just one year after their marriage and married another woman. She found herself completely alone at a very young age.