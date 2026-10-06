Gunasekhar realized he needed a strong market value before starting his dream project. Producers offered him the highest remuneration in South India after the massive success of Okkadu. He felt this was the right time to pitch Rudhramadevi. He narrated the story to the producers who offered him the big paycheck. The producers immediately rejected the idea. They asked him to make a big-budget film with a star hero instead of a heroine-oriented subject.