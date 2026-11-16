The 31st European Union Film Festival kicked off in Shillong, showcasing European cinema to foster cultural exchange between the EU and Northeast India. The event features film screenings and dialogues aimed at bridging global perspectives.

31st European Union Film Festival Inaugurated in Shillong

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 16 (ANI): The 31st edition of the European Union Film Festival (EUFF) 2026, India's premier showcase of European cinema, was inaugurated in Shillong on November 14, bringing together cultural representatives, filmmakers, academics and dignitaries to celebrate the shared cultural connections between India and Europe through cinema. Jean-Eric Paquet, Ambassador of the European Union to India, officially inaugurated the festival alongside Irène Mingasson, Head of Unit, Foreign Policy Instruments, and Sabyasachi Dutta, Executive Director of the Asian Confluence Centre. Dr Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary, Government of Meghalaya, was also present at the event.

The opening ceremony was attended by other prominent dignitaries, cultural experts and academic partners. The inaugural screening featured the Dutch comedy-drama 'Jippie No More!', directed by Margien Rogaar. The festival, which highlights the enduring cultural bond between India and Europe, serves as a platform for artistic exchange and encourages a deeper understanding of different cultures through cinema.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, the EU Ambassador, along with Dr Vijay Kumar, Patricia Mukhim, Padma Shri awardee and Editor of The Shillong Times, and Sabyasachi Dutta, participated in a curated conversation titled "Beyond Borders: Exploring Synergies Between Europe and Northeast India". The discussion focused on the role of cinema and art in bridging cultural differences while exploring opportunities for deeper cooperation between Europe and Northeast India.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Jean-Eric Paquet, Ambassador of the European Union to India, said, "Bringing the European Union Film Festival to Shillong for the first time is part of our constant endeavour to take European cinema beyond major metros and connect with audiences across India. The Northeast has a dynamic creative ecosystem, producing remarkable filmmakers, artists and storytellers whose work is recognised globally. We're here to celebrate that local creative energy, introduce Shillong to some of Europe's finest contemporary stories, and start a two-way conversation between creative communities and audiences that keeps growing long after the festival ends."

Dr Vijay Kumar D, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Government of Meghalaya, highlighted the importance of cultural exchange and engagement with international perspectives, particularly for young audiences. "Meghalaya has always valued its rich cultural heritage, creative expression and openness to diverse ideas and influences. Hosting the European Union Film Festival in Shillong provides an important opportunity for our people, particularly students and young audiences, to engage with different cultures and perspectives through cinema. Such initiatives not only enrich the state's cultural landscape but also strengthen its connections with the international community. We welcome collaborations of this nature that position Shillong and Meghalaya as vibrant spaces for cultural exchange, learning and global engagement," he said.

Patricia Mukhim, Editor of The Shillong Times, emphasised the ability of cinema to transcend geographical boundaries and bring different societies closer through storytelling. "Cinema has the unique ability to take us beyond geographical boundaries and familiar narratives, allowing us to understand societies through their stories, experiences and perspectives. For a culturally vibrant and intellectually engaged city like Shillong, the European Union Film Festival offers an opportunity to engage with diverse cinematic traditions and explore shared human experiences. It is equally important that such cultural exchanges create greater visibility for Northeast India, its creative voices and its own rich storytelling traditions, placing the region within a wider global cultural conversation," she said.

Sabyasachi Dutta, Executive Director of the Asian Confluence Centre, described cultural exchange as an important tool for strengthening mutual understanding and building lasting relationships between societies. "Cultural exchange plays a vital role in fostering mutual understanding and building lasting relationships between societies. By bringing the 31st edition of EUFF to Shillong, we hope to offer audiences an opportunity to explore new perspectives, discover shared experiences and connect with cultures beyond their own. The festival also provides a platform for dialogue and deeper cultural engagement between Europe and Northeast India," he said.

Highlighting the role of the Asian Confluence Centre, Dutta added that the organisation is a premier Indian 'think-and-do tank' working through research, capacity-building, policy advocacy and exchange programmes to deepen understanding and cooperation across Eastern South Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific. He further said that initiatives such as EUFF 2026 reflect the importance of people-to-people engagement in bringing societies closer during volatile times. "As a premier Indian ‘think-and-do tank’ working through research, capacity-building, policy advocacy, and exchange programmes to deepen understanding and cooperation across Eastern South Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific, Asian Confluence believes that initiatives such as EUFF 2026 reflect the critical importance of people-to-people engagement in bringing societies closer in these volatile times," added Dutta.

Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India in collaboration with EU Member States, the Shillong chapter of the festival is being presented in partnership with the Asian Confluence Centre, a leading Indian 'think-and-do tank' headquartered in Shillong, Meghalaya. Through research, capacity-building, policy advocacy and exchange programmes, the Centre works towards strengthening understanding and cooperation across Eastern South Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific region. The festival commenced in Shillong on November 12, with the official opening ceremony held on November 13, and will continue in the city until November 18. Following its Shillong chapter, the 31st edition of the European Union Film Festival will move to New Delhi from November 24 to December 4, before travelling to Pune in December.