Fans waiting to revisit Phulera will have to wait longer as Panchayat Season 5 has been delayed. Prime Video has confirmed that the popular comedy-drama will not return in 2026, leaving its next release date uncertain

Fans of Panchayat have received disappointing news as the makers have confirmed that the fifth season will not premiere in 2026. The announcement puts an end to expectations that the popular comedy-drama would return before the year ends.

Prime Video shared the update through a quirky Instagram post featuring actor Durgesh Kumar, who plays Bhushan Sharma, popularly known as Banrakas. The first slide of the post clearly stated that Panchayat Season 5 would not arrive this year.

The second slide featured Banrakas with folded hands, wearing a garland around his neck. The accompanying caption added a humorous political twist to the announcement, saying, "Batate hue khed hai, Panchayat ka agla season qaid hai," suggesting that the next season was being kept under lock and key.

The post also caught the attention of the show's cast. Aasif Khan, who portrays Ganesh aka Damaad Ji, reacted with his character's popular dialogue, adding to the humour surrounding the unexpected announcement.

Interestingly, the fifth season had earlier been expected to arrive in 2026. Vijay Koshy, President of The Viral Fever (TVF), had confirmed the release year in 2025. However, the latest announcement means viewers will have to wait beyond 2026 for the next chapter.

Panchayat Season 5 Plot: What Happens To Abhishek And Phulera?

Although the makers have not announced a new premiere date, the upcoming season is expected to explore the consequences of the dramatic political changes witnessed in Phulera.

The fourth season ended with a major electoral setback for Pradhan Ji, played by Raghubir Yadav, and Manju Devi, portrayed by Neena Gupta. Kranti Devi, played by Sunita Rajwar, defeated Manju Devi to become the new village Pradhan. Her husband, Banrakas, consequently gained greater influence in local politics.

The change in leadership is expected to create fresh challenges for Abhishek Tripathi, popularly known as Sachiv Ji. Played by Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek will reportedly find himself dealing with an increasingly difficult workplace under the new administration.

At the same time, his ambition to pursue an MBA will remain an important part of the storyline. Having cleared the CAT examination with an impressive 97 percentile, Abhishek is now considering the next step in his career.

However, leaving Phulera might not be straightforward. His relationship with Rinki, played by Sanvikaa, and the unfinished matters in the village could influence his decisions.

The upcoming season is also expected to explore how Pradhan Ji adjusts to life after losing the election and how the other residents respond to the changing political dynamics.

Is Panchayat Season 5 The Final Season Of The Series?

The delay has raised questions about the future of Panchayat, particularly whether the fifth instalment will bring the popular series to an end.

However, director Deepak Kumar Mishra has previously indicated that Season 5 will not be the final chapter. In an earlier interaction, he explained that the upcoming season would focus on the individual journeys of the characters and how their lives progress after the village elections.

He also suggested that Abhishek's storyline would continue to develop, alongside the journeys of Pradhan Ji and other familiar residents of Phulera.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), Panchayat premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 3, 2020. The series follows Abhishek, an engineering graduate who takes up a government job as a panchayat secretary in a village in Uttar Pradesh.

Over four seasons, the show has developed a loyal audience through its relatable characters, rural setting and understated humour. Its ensemble cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar and Sunita Rajwar.

While the fifth season's release date remains unannounced, fans can look forward to another chapter in the lives of Phulera's residents when the series eventually returns.