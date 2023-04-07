2023 TIME100 Reader Poll: Shah Rukh Khan tops list, Lionel Messi bags fifth position

After the global success of Pathaan (2023), the 57-year-old actor has added yet another honour to his kitty. The superstar triumphed in the 2023 TIME100 Reader Poll, defeating competitors like Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of Meta, Lionel Messi, and the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

There is no stopping for Shah Rukh Khan. The Bollywood star, after the fantabulous success of Pathaan (2023) worldwide, has added yet another gem to his star-studded crown. Khan has won the top spot on Time Magazine's annual TIME100 list. The magazine's readers cast their votes in the poll for the people they think ought to be included on TIME's yearly list of the most influential people.

WATCH: Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden reveal their on-set equation

SRK received more than 1.2 million votes, taking the top spot in list.

WORK FRONT: After a five-year HALT, King Khan returned to the big screen with the smash hit "Pathaan," which earned more than Rs 1000 crore in lifetime worldwide box office revenue. Following decades of popularity as a romantic hero, SRK's fans embraced his new persona in the action movie.

Also Read: Siddharth Anand to helm much-awaited Tiger vs Pathaan in YRF SPY Universe