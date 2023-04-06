Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Siddharth Anand to helm much-awaited Tiger vs Pathaan in YRF SPY Universe

    After teasing fans with the announcement of Tiger vs Pathaan, the film has become the most-awaited movie, which B-town is waiting for. Now the film has finally decided which filmmaker would helm this film. Scroll down to know the deets.

    The iconic YRF SPY Universe makes ardent fans more thrilled each day. In an exciting update, an official confirmation about noted filmmaker Siddharth Anand coming on board to helm the much-awaited actioner-entertainer extravaganza movie Tiger vs Pathaan.

    The Bollywood spy universe is witnessing a Big Bang moment. Earlier, media reports officially revealed that RRR star, NTR Jr has also joined War 2 as the antagonist.  Another movie from the spy universe has decided which filmmaker would direct the film. The film 'Tiger vs Pathaan' will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is basking in the historic and globally unprecedented success of Pathaan.

    The film will showcase a grueling and ruthless face-off between two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Talking about the new development, a veteran trade source in his quote to a leading entertainment portal, said, "Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full-fledged film since 'Karan Arjun' and Siddharth will be given all the support he needs to mount 'Tiger vs Pathaan' as the biggest film that India has ever produced."

    The source further mentioned, "YRF's war chest and its entire creative might is ready to roll out a film that should go down in the history of Indian cinema as a record-smashing blockbuster."

    However, the crossover of spies from this universe only began with 'Pathaan' in what will go down in the pages of history as one of the best cinematic moments of mainstream Hindi cinema. The filming of the awaited movie will begin in January 2024.

