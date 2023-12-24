12th Fail OTT release: Vikrant Massey starrer to release on Amazon, Netflix or Hotstar?

'12th Fail,' directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starring Vikrant Massey, releases on December 29 on this OTT platform. This impactful biographical drama follows the inspiring journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, highlighting the complexities of the education system

"12th Fail," a biographical drama directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and starring Vikrant Massey, is set to make its digital debut on Disney+ Hotstar on December 29. The film, which garnered critical acclaim and commercial success upon its theatrical release in October, tells the inspiring true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

The cinematic adaptation of Anurag Pathak's book unfolds the journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame obstacles and poverty in Chambal to achieve his dream of becoming an IPS officer. The narrative explores the complexities of the education system in the country, shedding light on the emotions and struggles faced by students undertaking the UPSC competitive exam.

The ensemble cast, led by Vikrant Massey and featuring Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, received widespread praise for their stellar performances.

Celebrated filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, known for his earlier successes with films like "Munna Bhai MBBS" and "3 Idiots," took on the roles of writer and director for this impactful movie. The film's theatrical release on October 27, 2023, was followed by a positive response from both critics and audiences.

Disney+ Hotstar made the official announcement of the OTT premiere on December 29 through an Instagram post, urging viewers to watch "12th Fail" before the new year begins. The caption read, "If there is one movie you must watch before 2024 starts, this one has to be it! #12thFail streaming on 29th December."