Why has the Bombay High Court refused to give certification to Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'?

Bombay High Court refused to instruct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately award a certificate to the Kangana Ranaut-directed film 'Emergency' and instead asked the organization to rule on any objections or petitions by September 18.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court refused to instruct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately award a certificate to the Kangana Ranaut-directed film 'Emergency' and instead asked the organization to rule on any objections or petitions by September 18. The two-judge bench was considering a motion filed by Zee Studios, the co-producer of the film 'Emergency'.

Kangana's reaction to 'Emergency' release hold

Ranaut wrote, directed, and produced "Emergency," a film based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film was supposed to hit theaters on September 6, but it was postponed when Sikh organizations expressed concerns about the portrayal of Sikhs and the authenticity of historical truths.

Bombay High Court's order

"Judicial propriety dictates that such orders should not be issued. We are consequently unable to direct the CBFC to give the certificate requested by the petitioner. We, however, do not dismiss the current petition. "We direct the CBFC to consider the objections," the bench stated. The court, however, highlighted that making a film costs a significant amount of money, and the case could not be left open-ended. Movies are released on Friday. There are billions and crores of rupees invested in this," the court stated. The court stated that it could not issue any directives to the CBFC because the Madhya Pradesh High Court had already directed the censor board to consider the submissions submitted by the Jabalpur Sikh Sangat, which had objected to the film's content and trailer.

Also read: IIFA 2024 Technical Awards: 'Animal', 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' win big! Check out full winners list

The court also reprimanded the CBFC after its counsel requested time, noting the forthcoming Ganpati celebration. The court ruled that it could not be used as an excuse not to work, thus delaying the process. On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed two petitioners, the Jabalpur Sikh Sangat, and the Sri Guru Singh Sabha, to submit a thorough presentation of their complaints to the CBFC within three days. The petitioners claimed that certain parts of the film infringed on the fundamental rights of the Sikh community and demanded an apology from Kangana Ranaut. During the hearing, the CBFC informed the court that no final certificate had been issued for the picture.

Latest Videos