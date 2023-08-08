Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10 years of Chennai Express: Deepika Padukone shows love for comedy; drops funny video with Ranveer Singh

    As the movie Chennai Express celebrated its tenth anniversary of being in theatres, Deepika Padukone expressed her gratitude. With her husband Ranveer Singh, the actress uploaded a humorous video of them acting out a scene.

    First Published Aug 8, 2023

    Today, on August 8, the movie Chennai Express, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated its ten illustrious years in theatres. Even after all these years, the picture continues to attract audiences with its extraordinary setting, first-rate performances, and compelling narrative. The romance and comedy genres were well-represented in the tale of Rahul (SRK), who set out to scatter his late grandfather's ashes at Rameshwaram but encountered resistance from Meenamma's criminal family. In a humorous video with her husband Ranveer Singh to commemorate the movie's tenth anniversary, Deepika also conveyed her sincere thanks. 

    "They say that comedy is the most difficult genre for an actor. So when I was offered ‘Chennai Express’, I knew I had a daunting challenge ahead of me. And while it took me a little while to find Meenama, a process that is extremely lonely and often times frightening, I’m grateful that we were able to create a character that is not only synonymous with the movie, but also one that continues to receive an abundance of love till this date...(red heart). #10YearsOfChennaiExpress."  she captioned the post.

    The actress who played Meenamma in the movie Chennai Express, Deepika Padukone, recently thanked everyone for their support on Instagram as the movie celebrated its tenth anniversary. The actress recreated a scene between Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul and her character Meenamma in a humorous throwback video that she shared with her husband Ranveer Singh. 

    FANS' REACTIONS: "BAJIRAO MEENAMMA (fire emoji)," one person wrote. One person said, "I remember going to go watch it with my parents a week before sixth grade started!!!!!! I can't believe it's been ten years dangggggg!" DANGGGGGG." Third fan: "Deepika playing loud characters is such a mood." 'Such a cute video,' said a fourth supporter. Some fans applauded Ranveer, writing in one comment, "That ain't Deepika and Ranveer that's Bajirao and Mastani after watching Chennai Express."  

     

