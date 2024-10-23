Prabhas net worth: Know about his assets, income and more

Entertainment
Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian film industry. Baahubali was a turning point in his career, increasing his net worth and movie fees by 95%.
Prabhas charged 40 crore rupees for Baahubali. Post its success, his fees rose to 150 crore, and he charged 120 crore for Adipurush.
Prabhas owns luxury cars including a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Range Rover, Audi A6, BMW 7 Series, and Jaguar.
Prabhas's luxurious house in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills is worth 60 crore rupees and includes amenities like a gym and swimming pool.
Prabhas's net worth was 124 crore rupees before Baahubali. It increased by 92% to 241 crore rupees after the film's success.
Reports suggest Prabhas has invested in a house in Italy, renting it out for INR 40 lakh per month, diversifying his investments internationally.
Prabhas has ad deals with Mahindra & Mahindra. He charges 5 crore rupees for shoe brand and other endorsements.