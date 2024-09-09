Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    [WATCH] Fans compare Jaya Bachchan to Kangana Ranaut in viral clip; Actress explains her exit from films

    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

    Actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan's old interview clip is going viral online. In the clip, Jaya can be seen talking about not getting many roles after the rise of the action genre and Amitabh Bachchan's 'angry young man' image. Jaya also revealed that she has to take care of three children, Abhishek Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan, and jokingly saying Amitabh Bachchan. Fans are enjoying Jaya's laid-back and candid interview, however, what caught everyone's attention was Jaya's resemblance to Kangana Ranaut. 

     

     

    Fans noticed how young Jaya Bachchan sounds like Kangana Ranaut. One person wrote, "Omg... Shocked.. Lip movements, giggles, pauses.. Everything is so same.. Even the features resemblance is seen..... voice too..."

    While another person commented, "Goodness please dont compare Jaya B to Kangana ….. zameen aasmaa ka farak… however she may sound now she is a beautiful person just comes across harsh because she probably has tolerated so much harshness herself …"

    One Instagram user wrote, "Because Kangana has been grooming herself to sound like Jaya. Listen to her earlier videos when she was with Aditya Pancholi. You will find the difference."

    Another user wrote, "This portal is silly or what.. I accidentally came across this post .. the heading is SO wrong JayaB doesn't sound n speak like Kangana it's the otherway round .. kangana got inspiration from old JayaB videos to better het communication skills!"

    Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' was set to release on September 6, however, it is currently facing a delay due to some controversy regarding some scenes edited. 

