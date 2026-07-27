Prime Video announced the second season of the Tamil suspense thriller 'Vadhandhi - The Mystery of Mani' will premiere globally on August 7. The series, created by Andrew Louis, stars M Sasikumar as SI Moosa Raza in a Madurai-based investigation.

The much-awaited release date of the Tamil original suspense thriller series 'Vadhandhi Season Two - The Mystery of Mani' has been announced. As confirmed by Prime Video, the second season of 'Vadhandhi' will make its global premiere on August 7.

Created, written, and directed by Andrew Louis, it is produced under the banner of Wallwatcher Films by Pushkar and Gayatri as creative producers. The eight-episode series stars M Sasikumar in the lead as Sub Inspector (SI) Moosa Raza, alongside Yashwanth, Anagha Maruthora, Aparna Das, Vivek Prasanna, Revathy Sharma, and Arjun Nandhakumar in pivotal roles.

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About 'Vadhandhi Season Two'

'Vadhandhi Season Two--The Mystery of Mani' will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Tamil with dubs in Telugu and Hindi and subtitles in 15 languages, including English, across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 7. Set against the culturally rich backdrop of Madurai, the narrative seamlessly intertwines tradition and investigation with the raw energy and essence of the iconic Jallikattu festival. Staying true to the franchise's core themes of rumour against reality, the season introduces Sasikumar as SI Moosa Raza, an honest, relentless police officer whose pursuit of the truth collides with politics, media frenzy, and human frailty. When skeletal remains are unearthed during the inauguration of a highway project, the investigation takes unexpected turns, leading him to an elusive prisoner named Mani.

Creators on the New Season

"The first season carved a unique space in the suspense crime drama genre by masterfully blurring the lines between rumour and reality, and we are thrilled to bring the second season to audiences worldwide. With Andrew Louis at the helm once again, and a gripping narrative set against the vibrant cultural landscape of Madurai, season 2 takes the franchise to new heights. It is a privilege to continue our collaboration with Pushkar and Gayatri, whose ability to craft compelling, culturally rooted stories with universal appeal is unmatched. We are confident this season will keep audiences on the edge of their seats," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video India, as per a press release.

Creative Producers Pushkar and Gayatri further added, "Season 2 builds on the franchise's unique blend of suspense, truth, and perception while telling a story that is both emotionally compelling and deeply engaging." (ANI)