    'The Holiday': Robert Downey Jr auditioned for lead role but couldn't make it through; Know details

    Robert Downey Jr recently recalled how Kate Winslet had totally roasted him and made fun of him when he auditioned for the lead role in noted filmmaker Nancy Meyer's movie The Holiday in the early 2000s. The Holiday is an iconic romantic comedy movie that starred Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black in leading roles.

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    Robert Downey Jr. might be one of the biggest stars Hollywood can offer in 2023. The actor who played Iron Man is an absolute powerhouse of finesse and nuance who has given phenomenal performances when it is regarding his skilful acting in superhero movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But there was a time when that was not the case. In a recent interview, Robert Downey Jr and Jimmy Fallon revisited time in the early 2000s when they auditioned for a Nancy Meyers movie, The Holiday, and got roasted and mocked by iconic Hollywood star Kate Winslet.

    ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan compares AI (Artificial Intelligence) to the atomic bomb

    Kate Winslet mocked Robert Downey Jr's English accent during The Holiday audition:

    Opening up on The Howard Stern Show about Jimmy Fallon and him, Robert Downey said, "We both got called in just as seat fillers and we saw each other. Jack Black is getting his part, and Jude Law is definitely getting my part. But she needed someone to read with the gals, and we're sitting there going. It is about to happen for us."

    The Iron Man actor was so confident that he would bag the role. For the same, he started working on his English accent. He said, "I was like, I gotta have a better English accent than Jude Law at this point." The actor revealed what Kate Winslet told him. Robert shared, "And Winslet said, That was the worst British accent I have ever heard. I was like, I will check out now, but I'm taking the gummy bears from the minibar."

    On the other hand, Fallon was frantic for the role that ultimately went to Jack Black. Jimmy Fallon told Stern, "I said, If Jack Black says no to this movie, I am so in. I will do it for half his price." The Holiday is an iconic and loved movie that starred Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black in key roles. It is known as one of the most loved holiday movies.

    ALSO READ: Tomato earrings: Uorfi Javed starts a new fashion trend says "It Is New Gold"

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
