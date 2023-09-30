'Tejas': Kangana Ranaut turns Air Force pilot for her next, teaser to release on This day

Kangana Ranaut will play the role of an Air Force pilot Tejas Gill and the film will be a biopic on the pilot's journey. The film will be released in theaters on October 20.

Ever since Kangana Ranaut made her debut in the 2006 film 'Gangster', the actress has been ruling the film industry with her diverse acting abilities. The 36-year-old actress is all set to release her upcoming film 'Tejas' where she will be playing an Air Force pilot. After her performance was applauded in 'Chandramukhi 2', the Bollywood diva is set to dazzle audiences once again. 'Tejas' will be released in theaters on October 20, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for audiences and the film's teaser will be out on Gandhi Jayanti. i.e. October 02, 2023.

'Tejas' is based on the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a great sense of pride in the valiant warriors who serve our country tirelessly while experiencing innumerable hardships. Sarvesh Mewara directed and wrote the film. Kangana Ranaut, who plays the protagonist, had four months of intensive training to perfect the specific combat tactics utilized by the troops. Along with Kangana, the film also stars Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Veenah Naair, and more in supporting roles.

On the work front, Kangana is all set to make her debut as a director in the film 'Emergency'. She will play the role of the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The film is termed to be a biographical historical drama and the screenplay is done by Ritesh Shah. It is based on the Indian Emergency and also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman all play important roles.