'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role

Lee Joo-Sil, beloved for her role in Squid Game, passed away at 81 from cardiac arrest on February 2. She battled cancer and had a prolific acting career.
 

'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil, passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 4, 2025, 8:53 AM IST

Actress Lee Joo-Sil, best known for playing Park Mal Soon in the second season of Netflix's 'Squid Game', has passed away at the age of 81, reported People.
Lee suffered from cardiac arrest at her family home on the morning of February 2 and was pronounced dead after being transferred to St Mary's Hospital in Uijeongbu, 
Gyeonggi, South Korea according to her talent agency, 1230Culture.

She had been diagnosed with stomach cancer just three months before her death, as per the outlet. She was seen in the popular series 'Squid Game' as the mother of undercover detective Hwang Joon-Ho (Wi Ha Joon) and stepmother of Hwang In Ho (Lee Byang Hun). Lee was previously diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in her fifties and she was given a life expectancy of one year.

However, in July 2023, she shared that she spent 13 years being treated for the disease and that it had ultimately been successful, per the outlet.

"I found out at the end of stage 3 and it soon became stage 4," said Lee, adding, "I overcame it well because I have children."

"Everyone becomes stronger when faced with a crisis," she continued. "If you let everything go, you become helpless. When I was contacted by a film company to work with them, I said, 'I'm sick,' and they said, 'That's an illness, and we're working.' I was grateful for that kind of thinking," as per the outlet.

Lee started her acting career in 1964. She was part of stage productions of Death of a Salesman and Macbeth, the K-drama The Uncanny Counter, and the 2016 horror movie Train to Busan.

Her funeral service will be held at Severance Hospital in Sinchon, Seoul, on February 5, reported People.

ALSO READ PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and their family attended a Netflix show ahead of their OTT debut

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48 ATG

Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48

Prabhas first look poster from Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa OUT RBA

Prabhas' first look poster from Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa OUT

Singer Sonu Nigam endures back pain, performs unforgettable show for fans in Pune [WATCH] NTI

Singer Sonu Nigam endures back pain, performs unforgettable show for fans in Pune [WATCH]

Grammy Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Kanye West-Bianca Censori, memorable moments, surprises, and iconic memes

Grammy Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Kanye West- Bianca Censori, memorable moments, surprises, and iconic memes

Grammy 2025: Shakira wins 4th award for best Latin pop album; Read on ATG

Grammy 2025: Shakira wins 4th award for best Latin pop album; Read on

Recent Stories

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for questioning food delay, captured on CCTV (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for questioning food delay, captured on CCTV (WATCH)

Identity Movie LEAKED: Trisha Krishnan-Tovino Thomas's film HD version OUT on Ibomma and other piracy sites NTI

Identity Movie LEAKED: Trisha-Tovino Thomas's film HD version OUT on Ibomma and other piracy sites

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and their family attended a Netflix show ahead of their OTT debut NTI

PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and their family attended a Netflix show ahead of their OTT debut

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met officer predicts temperature drop, fog alert issued for North Bengal; CHECK NTI

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met officer predicts temperature drop, fog alert issued for North Bengal; CHECK

(PHOTOS) Shilpa Shetty's lavish Mumbai home with beautiful interiors NTI

(PHOTOS) Shilpa Shetty's lavish Mumbai home with beautiful interiors

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon