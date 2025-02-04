PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and their family attended a Netflix show ahead of their OTT debut

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan are set to make their OTT debut together. Following the release of their video, the entire Khan family attended a Netflix show.

Netflix released a captivating video on social media, unveiling a teaser for Bads of Bollywood*, generating excitement among fans with a sneak peek of the upcoming series.

Aryan Khan will direct the show. The Netflix teaser keeps the content of 'Bad*s of Bollywood' under wraps.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family graced a grand Netflix event, making a stylish appearance and adding to the star-studded ambiance of the occasion.

SRK was accompanied by his wife Gauri, son Aryan, and daughter Suhana Khan at the event, making a stunning family appearance that stole the spotlight.

Aryan Khan arrived at the event in a sleek all-black look, exuding confidence and style, making a bold fashion statement that turned heads throughout the evening.

The release date for Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan's Bads of Bollywood show has yet to be announced, keeping fans eagerly anticipating further updates on this exciting project.

