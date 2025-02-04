PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and their family attended a Netflix show ahead of their OTT debut

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan are set to make their OTT debut together. Following the release of their video, the entire Khan family attended a Netflix show.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Feb 4, 2025, 8:46 AM IST

Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan are ready for their OTT debut. After releasing their video, the entire Khan family attended a Netflix show.

budget 2025
article_image2

Netflix released a captivating video on social media, unveiling a teaser for Bads of Bollywood*, generating excitement among fans with a sneak peek of the upcoming series.

article_image3

Aryan Khan will direct the show. The Netflix teaser keeps the content of 'Bad*s of Bollywood' under wraps.

article_image4

Shah Rukh Khan and his family graced a grand Netflix event, making a stylish appearance and adding to the star-studded ambiance of the occasion.

article_image5

SRK was accompanied by his wife Gauri, son Aryan, and daughter Suhana Khan at the event, making a stunning family appearance that stole the spotlight.

article_image6

Aryan Khan arrived at the event in a sleek all-black look, exuding confidence and style, making a bold fashion statement that turned heads throughout the evening.

 

 

article_image7

The release date for Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan's Bads of Bollywood show has yet to be announced, keeping fans eagerly anticipating further updates on this exciting project.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil, passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role NTI

'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role

Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48 ATG

Who was Barbie Hsu? Taiwanese actor, singer passes away aged 48

Prabhas first look poster from Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa OUT RBA

Prabhas' first look poster from Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa OUT

Singer Sonu Nigam endures back pain, performs unforgettable show for fans in Pune [WATCH] NTI

Singer Sonu Nigam endures back pain, performs unforgettable show for fans in Pune [WATCH]

Grammy Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Kanye West-Bianca Censori, memorable moments, surprises, and iconic memes

Grammy Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Kanye West- Bianca Censori, memorable moments, surprises, and iconic memes

Recent Stories

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for questioning food delay, captured on CCTV (WATCH) vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Delivery boy beaten by hotel staff for questioning food delay, captured on CCTV (WATCH)

Identity Movie LEAKED: Trisha Krishnan-Tovino Thomas's film HD version OUT on Ibomma and other piracy sites NTI

Identity Movie LEAKED: Trisha-Tovino Thomas's film HD version OUT on Ibomma and other piracy sites

'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil, passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role NTI

'Squid Game' actress Lee Joo-Sil passes away at 81, fans remember her iconic role

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met officer predicts temperature drop, fog alert issued for North Bengal; CHECK NTI

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met officer predicts temperature drop, fog alert issued for North Bengal; CHECK

(PHOTOS) Shilpa Shetty's lavish Mumbai home with beautiful interiors NTI

(PHOTOS) Shilpa Shetty's lavish Mumbai home with beautiful interiors

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon