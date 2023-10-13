'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan confirms heroine for the film, details here

'Sitaare Zameen Par' is the sequel to the 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par' and will be a comedy film.

Almost a year after his last release 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Aamir Khan has announced his new film. The actor is all set to release the sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par' and has also confirmed the heroine in it. The film will be titled 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and Genelia Deshmukh will play the lead actress in the film. This will be the first collaboration between the two stars and Genelia is said to play his love interest.

Discussions for lead actress

It is reported that Genelia was brought on board after ample discussions and Aamir believed Genelia would fit best for the role of a strong independent woman like a glove. Aamir has signed Genelia as the film's female lead after extensive conversations with his director. Genelia will play Aamir's love interest and will accompany the protagonist on a journey to teach a team of specially-abled people.

'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Recently, in an interview, Aamir confirmed that he is producing the film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' with the subject of 'Taare Zameen Par.' He claimed that this film will make one chuckle after the previous one had you cry.

Aamir's return to the big screen

'Sitaare Zameen Par' will mark Aamir Khan's return to the big screen after 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which was released in 2022 and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was an approved remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'.

Professional front

On the work front, Genelia was seen in JioCinema's comedy film 'Trial Period'. She also had a theatre release of the film 'Ved' along with her husband Ritesh Deshmukh.