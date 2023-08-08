Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sex and the City' star Chris Noth talks about his side of story amid 'abuse' allegations

    In his first interview addressing allegations, Chris Noth discusses his perspective on the accusations and their impact on his career and personal life. The 'Sex and the City' star has finally opened up on his side of the story amid the 'abuse' allegations.

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    Chris Noth, known for his roles in Sex and the City and The Good Wife, has broken his silence on the sexual assault allegations that are constantly swirling around him. In his exclusive interview, he reflects on the turbulent journey he's gone through ever since the accusations emerged, shedding light on his thoughts, emotions, and aspirations. Noth frankly confessed and admitted to cheating on his wife, acknowledging the profound devastation it caused. He emphasizes, "I strayed on my wife, and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture. What it isn't is a crime." His words highlight the fine line between personal mistakes and criminal accusations.

    ALSO READ: 'OMG 2' in UAE: Akshay Kumar's film gets 12A certificate in middle-east; movie revolves around sex education

    Following the allegations, Noth faced professional setbacks, including a multimillion-dollar deal loss and removal from projects. Despite theChrisdse challenges, he remains optimistic about moving forward. He has embarked on a new venture as the face of Samuelsohn, a bespoke suit company championing men's mental health awareness.

    Noth acknowledges the overwhelming tide of public opinion and the difficulties of navigating a scandal. He shares his frustration with the restraint of his ability to talk about the accusations, stating, "There's nothing I can say to change anyone's mind when you have that kind of a tidal wave." While he accepted the possibility of civil lawsuits, Noth remains focused on maintaining his perspective.

    The actor expresses determination to overcome the challenges and perceptions associated with the allegations. He explains, "I'm not going to lay down and just say it's over... I can't just rest on my laurels. So yeah, I have enough to let a year drift, but I don't know how to gauge or judge getting back into the club, the business, because corporations are frightened."

    ALSO READ: Video: Playboy covergirl Sherlyn Chopra wants to marry Rahul Gandhi, but has THIS special condition-WATCH

